MADERA — In these trying times, it’s always nice when your local community can come together to do good for others. For approximately 85 families within the area of the Houtzdale Community Action Food Pantry, an Easter meal will be provided thanks to a handful of local organizations and businesses.
Caprio’s Beverages of Houtzdale, the Houtzdale Moose, the Madera Moose and the Smoke Run Croatian Club have joined forces to provide Easter hams to those less fortunate, as they will be distributed to families on Good Friday.
Tony Caprio, of Caprio’s Beverage, said he started doing fundraisers for the food pantry about three to four years ago with a balloon game taking place at club picnics.
“I’d promised the girl at the food bank that as long as I was in business, I’d take care of them,” Caprio said. “It seemed like everybody was getting donations but the food bank. I’d never seen anything in the paper about the food bank.”
Caprio said he then collaborated with nearby clubs about getting food for those less fortunate on holidays — specifically hams for Easter and Christmas and turkeys for Thanksgiving.
“It’s just something that I like doing and giving back to the community,” Caprio said. “These guys always back me up — all of my clubs. It’s a team effort.”
On April 2, Easter hams, potatoes and green beans will be given to those registered with the food pantry at the Bigler Township building via a drive thru method because of COVID-19. Bigler Township Chairman R. Philbert Myers — who is also a part of the Madera Moose lodge — made the request to use the building at the March supervisors meeting and it was unanimously approved.
“We’re going to drive in one side (of the garage) and go out the other side,” he said.
Myers said while some of the clubs can get a bad reputation as a result of alcohol being served there, it’s important for them to give back to the community — as they’re more than happy to do so.
“Every one of these clubs — the Houtzdale Moose, the Madera Moose, the Cro Club … if people only realized how much money between Caprio’s Beverages and these clubs that we put back into the community each year,” Myers said. “It’s not a couple thousand. It’s a lot.”
“We’ve raised a lot of money and people don’t realize how generous people are in this area,” Caprio said.
According to Caprio, this year they have around 85 families to feed, but in previous years, they’ve had more than 100 families. To distribute the meals, they will have a handful of volunteers from the entities at the Bigler Township building giving the items out.
“It’s something that we’ll continue to do and it just keeps getting bigger,” Caprio said of the holiday distribution and of other fundraisers the clubs do throughout the rest of the year.