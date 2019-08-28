CLARION – Owners of Comet Market and the Jefferson Wholesale Grocery Company continue to look for a new tenant to replace Comet Market along Route 68 in Clarion.
The store is open on a reduced schedule and offering 20 percent off on everything except tobacco and milk.
Many shelves are bare.
“We are in very early talks with a couple of prospective tenants,” said Ben Levy, one of the owners from Punxsutawney. Jefferson Wholesale owns the building and also rents to a Dollar General store.
Levy discounted the results an of inspection by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture on July 25 that listed 13 violations that put Clarion Comet out of compliance. The Department of Agriculture regularly visits grocery stores, food festivals, private clubs and similar businesses that sell food in Clarion County.
Since Jan. 1, 2018, Comet Market is only one of four businesses found with violations that placed them out of compliance. A disclosure on the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Inspection Results webpage offers some qualifications: “Please remember that any inspection is a ‘snapshot’ of the day and time of the inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term cleanliness of an establishment. Also, at the time of the inspection, violations are recorded but are often corrected on-site prior to the inspector leaving the establishment.”
Levy said the inspection and “out-of-compliance” rating had zero impact on the decision to close.
“The Department of Agriculture’s visit had zero impact on the decision to close which had been made months prior,” said Levy. “Also, the required fixes were less than negligible compared to the losses we were absorbing on an operating business and the ruinous ERISA decision that the now $692,000 we contributed to a union pension fund in mass withdrawal would count as zero towards a settlement.”
The Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA) is a federal law that sets minimum standards for most voluntarily established retirement and health plans in private industry to protect individuals in these plans.
ERISA applies to virtually all private-sector employers that maintain welfare benefit plans for their employees, regardless of the size of the employer. ERISA includes corporations, partnerships, limited liability companies, sole proprietorships and nonprofit organizations.
“I will say in layman terms; it went bankrupt — it actually went into a state of mass withdrawal. We were assigned a liability of over $1.2 million. We have paid in just shy of $700,000, and we have now been told that none that $700,000 will be able to count towards a settlement. We’ll have to start over. It’s one of those ticking time bombs out there in the union world. The defined-term pension plans that guarantee benefits are so vastly underfunded. Local 23 was merged into 1776 United Food and Commercial Workers. The pension was a multi-employer fund with lots of employers involved.”
In addition to the required pension fund adjustments, owners said the competition was also a factor, but the number one impact came from PennDOT’s repair of Route 68 to adjust what locals call the “Comet Curve.” The project caused traffic problems due to the length of the project to improve safety. The project eventually threw a curve into Comet’s business.
“What happened in Clarion was due to several factors, but number one was the road project,” said Levy. “There were essentially 18 months where ingress and egress were really difficult. So, what we did, we trained our good customers to go elsewhere for an extended period of time, and we were just never able to get them back. It was just so hard to get in and out of the store.
“We feel horrible about it. We’ve been losing a lot of money for the last four years. The reason we stayed in business is our good, loyal customers and we have great people at that store. Good, kind, caring and hardworking employees. It honestly makes me sick.”