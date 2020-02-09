BROOKVILLE — Recent changes in the compulsory age for children to begin school in Pennsylvania probably will not have much of an effect on the Brookville Area School District.
Beginning with the 2020-2021 school year, all students in Pennsylvania will be required to attend school starting at age 6 and continuing until age 18 or graduation. Previously the law had set the mandatory starting age at 8, with attendance required until age 17.
Elementary counselor Michele Confer said she does not expect the change in the law to affect the local schools. “In my 20 years I can’t think of too many people who waited until their children were 8 to send them to school.” Parents were not “legally bound to send them to school until age 8, but now that has changed to age 6,” she said. “Any child who has reached the age of 6 on or before September 1 must be attending school or be enrolled in homeschool. This is a big change.”
Registration for kindergarten will be held in March in the Brookville School District. Following registration, the district will have a good idea of the size of next year’s kindergarten class, Confer said.
While kindergarten in not mandatory in Pennsylvania, Confer said, “once you start kindergarten, attendance is compulsory. You have to come; the same attendance rules apply.”
Although the new attendance regulations will not affect the district or most families, parents who choose to homeschool their children will be affected.
Carol Shields, assistant business administrator, said, parents of homeschooled children “have to submit an affidavit with immunizations, courses to be studied and be registered with the school district. At the end of each year they have to bring us an evaluation showing that they were evaluated by a properly certified individual. They will be sent a letter reminding them that for next year the age has changed from 8 to 6. Right now we have kids that are being homeschooled and they don’t have to turn in the paperwork until they are 8. But next year they will have to turn it in when they are 6.”
Kindergarten registration for the 2020-2021 school year will be held March 24 and 25 at Northside Elementary School.
Registration has been changed again this year, Confer said. “We will have two days from 1 to 8 p.m., so we will have two evenings. Parents just need to call (849-1118) and get an appointment,” she said. “We do have a meeting where parents can come and we will explain the registration process. We talk a little bit about kindergarten and give out packets so they can get their paperwork filled out.”
Parent meetings have been scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, March 19, and 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 20, at Northside. Parents are encouraged to attend one of the meetings.
When parents go to their registration appointment, they are reminded to take the following with them: The child(ren) to be enrolled and proof of child’s age (such as birth certificate or a notarized copy, a valid passport or baptismal certificate); and proof of residency which lists the family’s actual physical address (such as driver’s license or automobile registration with current address, current utility bills, or current tax statements).
To be registered for kindergarten this year, “the criteria is one, that your child is five on or before July 1, and the other is that you are living in the Brookville School District,” Confer said. “So parents have to bring a proof of age and proof of residency.”
Parents must also provide the child’s immunization records at registration. Under Pennsylvania law every child must have received four doses of tetanus, diphtheria and acellular pertussis (DTP), with one dose on or after the fourth birthday; four doses of polio, with one on or after the fourth birthday; two doses of measles, mumps, rubella (MMR); and two doses of varicella (chickenpox) or evidence of immunity.
Superintendent Erich May said, “Our school district follows all state laws related to immunizations. Unless there is a medical or religious objection, kindergarteners must have all required immunizations” to be enrolled.
The administration and staff are looking forward to welcoming the parents and their children, who will make up next year’s kindergarten class.
May said, “Our kindergarteners go to one of the nicest little schools in America. To be taught by such talented teachers, to have a school devoted to that first year, to be in such a beautiful building and neighborhood, to be able to walk downtown for things like Christmas Tree Lane –it’s great to be a kindergartener at Northside.”