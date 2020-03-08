CLEARFIELD — In November Lisa Coval, of Clearfield, took over the director position at the Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library.
She formerly served as the youth services coordinator at the library for five years before being named as director.
She first became associated with the Shaw Public Library as a new mother 20 years ago. She said she took five years off work to stay at home with her children.
“And the library was my lifeline to adult conversations,“ Coval said.
She said she would bring her children to the library for various programs, which also allowed her to interact with other parents and adults.
And as an adult and the library and its various book clubs the library increased her interest in reading.
And eventually she decided to work at the library as a staff member.
“It was a wonderful way for me to give back to something that was important to me,” Coval said.
Books are a passion of hers and she hopes the library can inspire other people to read.
“I always tell the younger kids you can be anything you want, you can go anywhere you want, you just have to open a book,” Coval said. “We are trying to reawaken people to such great reads that are out there.”
As director her focus in 2020 is “community and technology.”
She said the library is an important resource to many in the community. Not only does the library provide books, audio books and electronic books, but is the place where many people to access the internet.
The library is also partnering with T-Mobile for a program where people can receive a mobile hotspot for a nominal fee. Like a book, people would be able to get a hotspot for a couple of weeks for a small fee.
She said there are many people in the area who live in rural areas where they can’t get internet or internet access is cost prohibitive to have an unlimited data plan.
The library is also partnering with a number of organizations to increase the number of programs at the library.
The library is partnering with the Area Agency on Aging to hold computer classes for senior citizens.
The library is also partnering with Cen-Clear to bring early screenings for young children.
Parents of children aged 0 to three years old who have concerns their children are experiencing delays such as motor delays, speech delays behavior issues etc. will be able to have them screened.
Instead of waiting until the child is in preschool to be evaluated and receive services the child can be screened at the library and receive free services ahead of the game.
And the library is partnering with the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center to bring a cyber safety program for all ages.
That program starts this month.
The library currently has seven public computers and the library is looking to add three more to be placed in its Young Adult section of the library and the library is actively seeking donations for that program.
Coval said her first exposure to libraries was back in elementary school at West Branch. At the time she wasn’t interested in libraries but the librarian encouraged her to pick out a book. She had always had an interest in history so she chose a biography on Amelia Earhart.
“I‘ve been hooked ever since,” Coval said.
Coval said she likes reading mysteries, especially books by Agatha Christie. She also likes historical fiction, especially those about World War II and biographies.
When she isn’t reading, Coval said she enjoys playing golf and bowling going to her children’s college athletic competitions. Her daughter Sydney is a member of the Frostburg State University Swim Team and her son Alex is a member of the Seton Hill University cross country and track teams.
And she and her husband AJ Coval still enjoy skiing every once in a while.