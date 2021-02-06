STRATTANVILLE –Like many small volunteer fire companies, the 43-member Strattanville unit relies on fundraising to help cover the costs associated with upgrading and purchasing needed equipment. Last Sunday, Jan. 31, the fire company held the first of its four 2021 winter/spring crow hunt fundraisers, an event which attracted nine participants.
“We started out Sunday morning at legal hunting hours and went out with calls and decoys and set up in fields. As the crows fly, we pretty much shoot them. Check in time was 1 p.m. and they (hunters) brought the crows in (to the fire station) and we counted them. Whatever team had the most crows got first place. We usually pay three places,” explained Wesley Lander, chief of the Strattanville Volunteer Fire Company (SVFC) and event co-organizer.
Hunters competed in teams of up to three, with each individual paying $10 dollars to participate. Half the entry fee went to the fire company, with the other half split between the top teams. Sunday’s winning team, comprised of Gary Blake, Perry Blake, and Dave Shimp, all of Strattanville, collectively bagged three crows. Lander, whose two-man team shot a pair of birds, believed the morning’s snow fall might have limited the number of crows that took to the air.
The SVFC crow hunt fundraiser was first held in 2016, inspired by a similar event, now discontinued, staged through the Clarion Fraternal Order of Eagles. Typically held one Sunday in February, March, and April, this was the first year SVFC planned a hunt in January (crow season extends from July through April).
Discussing the addition of a hunt in January, Lander, who along with co-organizer Wade Switzer is an avid crow hunter, stated simply, “We were bored and wanted to go hunting, so we figured crows are in (season) and wanted to do a fundraiser. Usually we do three a year, this year we tried four.”
Though participants can hunt anywhere its legal, many seek and receive permission to do so at local farms. According to Lander, the crow harvest is looked upon favorably by area farmers. “Crows eat the corn. This helps and try and maintain their population, keep a lower population so they’re not doing crop damage,” he said.
Despite their relative abundance, Lander says there’s no sure fire method when it comes to crow hunting. Quipped Landers, who has hunted crows for 12 years, “I haven’t figured it out yet.”
He then elaborated more seriously, “We use decoys. We use our calls. We change our calls up a lot, they get used to a call. We’re not sitting in one area all the time, we move from point-to-point. We might do 10 to 15 different setups in six hours in different locations.”
The SVFC uses the approximately $300 raised each year via the crow hunt as seed money for its much larger and more profitable fall gun raffle. “I know when I do the gun raffle my total bill in guns and auction gifts is $11,000-$12,000. Rough estimate, last year I think we raised $16,000,” he reported.
Ultimately, however, all the money raised, whether it be through the crow hunt or gun raffle, helps defray the SVFC’s expenses. Relayed Lander, “We raise money to help pay the bills and we use it to get new equipment. We have a 2015 water tanker that we took a loan out for, we still owe $110,000. We use the funds when we need new gear, new air packs and stuff like that.
“Something always breaks. The other night at training we were repacking hose and two nozzles broke just from being out in the cold. They run anywhere from $500-$700 a nozzle. I can actually say, ‘Hey, we raised this much money. I need these nozzles. Can we do something for the company.’”
SVFC’s next crow hunt fundraiser is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 15 and the last Sunday, April 11, the final day of this year’s season. The date for the March crow hunt has yet to be determined. Teams can register at the Strattanville fire hall on the Friday evening prior to each hunt.
Lander encourages people to consider participating in the fundraiser; not only to help the fire company, but also because they might find it an enjoyable outdoor activity.
Jacob Wareham of Strattanville participated in the hunt for the first time this year and enthused, “I heard it was fun to do and Wes (Lander) talked me into it. I went out with his group and had a pretty fun time.
“It’s fun to interact with other people. I mean, I understand that times are hard, but you can still get out and have fun and be safe (from the coronavirus) at the same time.”