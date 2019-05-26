CLEARFIELD — Lawrence Township Supervisors have agreed to assist in the upkeep of Crown Crest Memorial Park cemetery and are still looking for volunteers and donations to assist with maintaining the cemetery.
At its recent meeting, supervisors voted to assist in the mowing of the cemetery until a new owner can be found.
Township Solicitor James Naddeo said the township is under no obligation to operate the cemetery and will not be operating the cemetery – selling plots, digging graves, etc. It is only helping with the maintenance.
Burials are still occurring at the cemetery but funeral homes are handling the arrangements for the burial, not the township, Naddeo said.
Supervisor Randy Powell said the township road crew will be mowing the cemetery when it has time, adding that the township is still seeking volunteers to assist with the cleanup.
According to township Secretary Barb Shaffner, the township’s crew finished mowing on Thursday morning for Memorial Day preparations. Crews also conducted maintenance on recent graves by planting grass seed and spreading hay.
Another work party for mowing purposes is being organized at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 1, to maintain the work that has already been completed.
Supervisors are also seeking donations to help with the cost and voted to set up a separate account at CNB Bank to hold the donations. Powell said township secretary/treasurer Barbara Shaffner will manage the account and that the account will be audited along with all the township’s accounts. Anyone wanting to make a donation should send it to Lawrence Township at 45 George St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
He added that the township will not be soliciting funds via phone or door-to-door and said people donating to the cemetery fund should only send funds to the township address.
Supervisor Jeremey Ruffler said the cemetery and its equipment haven’t been maintained properly in years. The township has been able to repair several of the cemetery’s lawn mowers and get them running, but he said the township still needs volunteers to help out.
Naddeo said the long term goal is to get another entity or individual to operate the cemetery, whether it is an individual, a for-profit corporation or a non-profit corporation. However it is still owned by Edmund Grenier. Grenier and his wife pleaded guilty to theft charges and were sentenced to jail several years ago for stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the customers of Crown Crest Cemetery and Lakelawn Cemetery in Reynoldsville.
Edmund Grenier is currently serving a 25-50 year at SCI Bellefonte. Brenda Grenier also pleaded guilty, served 11.5 months in the Clearfield County Jail and was released.
Naddeo said the biggest complication with the matter is there are multiple liens on the cemetery property; therefore no one would be willing to take the property as long as the liens are in place. To have the liens removed, the property has to be sold at judicial sale.
The judicial sale would sell the property at auction to the highest bidder, free of any liens. Lakelawn Cemetery in Jefferson County was recently bought in a judicial sale.
There are three methods to obtain a judicial sale, Naddeo said. The president judge sets up a receivership, and the receivership would then hold the judicial sale; the county tax claims office could conduct the judicial sale or the township could place a municipal lien on the property and then have a judicial sale, Naddeo said.
Naddeo said the most efficient method would be for the county tax claim office to hold the judicial sale, but the county’s tax claim office has had its budget cut as a result of the county’s budget woes.
Naddeo said his firm of Naddeo and Lewis has offered to conduct a lien search on behalf of the county to help it save on the cost of conducting the judicial sale. He said Lawrence Township would reimburse his firm for any out-of-pocket expenses, but the firm wouldn’t be charging for its time.
Naddeo said he, county Solicitor Kim Kesner and President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman are continuing discussions to determine the best course of action and could not make a prediction on when the judicial sale would occur.