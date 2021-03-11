CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School Sophomore Maddie Sheeder is beautifying the world through her talents.
Sheeder has been painting murals – one of which is being done in memory of a much-loved teacher. “I’ve always had a passion for painting. I really started painting in seventh grade. I love to paint and create art just because I love being creative and expressing my creativity for others to see and enjoy. When I was younger, I used painting as a coping mechanism and occasionally I still do but I mostly paint because I love it,” she said.
Sheeder is currently painting a mural in memory of Dan Huber, a long-time Curwensville Area High School chemistry instructor who died in June 2019 from cancer as a complication of Crohn’s Disease. Curwensville art instructor Susan Lemmo said the mural was requested to recognize Huber’s many contributions to the district.
“When thinking of a way to honor Dan’s memory, District Superintendent Ron Matchock requested students create a mural above one of the entrances to the auditorium. Emily Shaffer, a senior at that time, volunteered and helped to come up with a concept of a vintage classic rock album cover art style mural. Emily was able to complete most of the background before the school shutdown for the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Maddie then volunteered to complete the mural. Dr. Matchock requested the mural be located outside of the auditorium because Dan spent many hours organizing graduation ceremonies, concerts, and talent shows in the auditorium as well as designing and constructing sets for numerous student musicals. Dan’s last major project before retiring was completing the sets for a student production of ‘The Drowsy Chaperone,’ which included building a full-sized wooden biplane suspended from the ceiling as part of the set.”
Lemmo said the design for the mural features a view of outer space and planets as a nod to Huber’s love of science with a ship sailing into the sunset. “Dan was a gifted woodworker and built model ships as a hobby. He had even designed a large cardboard sailing vessel for a group of teachers to enter into a physics class project/contest that involved sailing across the district swimming pool while holding a team of four teachers,” she said.
Sheeder said she was very honored to be approved to finish the mural dedicated to Huber.
Sheeder also recently completed an acrylic paints mural depicting the Legend of the Black Panther. She said the topic was proposed to her by Lemmo. “The Legend of the Black Panther is based on many repetitive reports throughout decades in Pennsylvania. Many of the residents making the reports generally assume that they have encountered some black phase of a mountain lion, but some theorize that the black cats are some different, unknown species.”
Sheeder said she began drawing the sketch for the Black Panther mural in early November. Finishing the work was made difficult by the uncertainty of not knowing when school was going to be in session because of the pandemic. “It was very difficult to work diligently to get the mural done because of being in and out of school but hard work and determination got it finished,” she said.
Lemmo said the funding for the Black Panther mural came from a grant from the Susquehanna River Arts Center sponsored by the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation. “We received funding for three murals. Two were able to be completed before the COVID-19 shutdown in March 2020. The goal of the grant was to promote tourism and highlight the scenic beauty of Clearfield County,” she explained.
Matchock said the district is elated to be able to display students’ work in prominent locations throughout the school complex. “Our movement to integrate more murals in the physical building is part of efforts to showcase some amazing student talent while at the same time adding some brightness, color and art appreciation into the mix. Our student body takes great pride and ownership in the murals they have created both in the elementary school and the Jr./Sr. high school.”
Matchock praised the efforts of the district’s art program instructors for their encouragement and leadership to their students. “The efforts of former elementary art teacher Rebecca Miller and current high school art teacher Susan Lemmo are evident throughout the building. Their impact on the students they have mentored over the years to create these murals is inspiring.”