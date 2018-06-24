NEW BETHLEHEM — An ominous forecast and a few scattered showers didn’t dampen the spirits of the hundreds of people who turned out Friday for New Bethlehem’s annual Customer Appreciation Day.
Held annually by the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce, the special day is held each year in June to bring awareness to downtown businesses and to give them a chance to thank their customers for their continued support.
Laura Neiswonger of RMS Furniture, who has organized the event since its inception 11 years ago, said she felt the scare of thunderstorms kept some people home this year, but that hundreds of people still turned out for the sidewalk sales and other promotions throughout the business district.
“It was more of a steady stream of people this year, rather than big groups all at once as in years past,” she said Friday afternoon. She noted that attendance seemed to pick up following the one heavy rain that hit around lunchtime.
For most of the event’s history, a prize giveaway has highlighted Customer Appreciation Day, and this year was no exception. The chamber provides passports that participants take around to the 60-plus downtown businesses and vendors. Those who collect all the stamps and turn in their passports by 3 p.m. are entered to win prizes that this year included a weekend trip for four to Great Wolf Lodge in Sandusky, Ohio, and a staycation package at the Brick House Bed and Breakfast in Oak Ridge that included a bottle of wine and dinner at Zack’s Restaurant. New this year were special prizes just for kids, including a roller skating party package at Redbank Valley Municipal Park, and tickets to the winner’s choice of Kennywood, Idlewild or Sandcastle parks.
“I heard a lot of compliments on the split between the adult and youth prizes this year,” Neiswonger said, noting that all prizes, including those in the accompanying Chinese auction, will be drawn Monday morning and the winners will be notified by phone.
A total of 213 passports were completed this year, she said, with about 60 percent coming from adults, and 40 percent from children.
Neiswonger said that the idea for Customer Appreciation Day has its roots in New Bethlehem’s old sidewalk sales event that was held by the non-defunct Retail Association that was once a sub-group of the local chamber of commerce. She said that she approached the chamber years ago, asking why the event had gone away, and was encouraged to start something new in its place.
“It brings awareness to the businesses in town,” she said, adding that organizers gave out a lot of directions to various businesses on Friday. “There were a lot of first-time customers stopping in places today.”
Neiswonger and her crew also said there were many new faces taking part this year, with people coming in from all over the region.
“It was great to see the streets bustling today,” Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce president Ryan Wells said. “Kudos to all participating businesses! It’s nice to see those businesses give back to the folks who support them throughout the year. And it’s also a perfect opportunity for many of our local non-profits to take advantage of the crowded streets to raise the necessary funds they need.”
Officials noted that the chamber’s next big event in New Bethlehem will be the annual Independence Day fireworks display, which will take place from Gumtown Park along Red Bank Creek on Tuesday, July 3. Other upcoming events include the chamber’s annual golf outing on Sept. 8 at the Clarion Oaks Golf Course, and the chamber’s signature event, the Peanut Butter Festival, which will be held Sept. 14-16 in Gumtown Park.
