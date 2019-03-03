DuBOIS — A DuBois Area High School student would like to see the DuBois Area School District enact a policy that requires students use the restroom of their birth gender.
“I have felt like my privacy and many others in my student body have been violated,” the student said at Thursday’s school board meeting.
When asked Friday by the Tri-County Sunday if the district will consider the student’s request, substitute Superintendent Wendy Benton said, “At this time, our focus is on exploring options that support all students.”
She did confirm that transgender students have also voiced their right privately to use restrooms for the gender they identify, but declined to comment on how many citing confidentiality.
The student, during the public comment portion of the meeting, said about a month ago, he was informed that students of the opposite sex are using the others’ restrooms.
“As in women can go into the male’s restroom and men can go into the women’s,” the student said. “I feel that is not right, and I feel like there are things that need to be changed and policies put in place for that.”
He asked if the district has a policy in place stating that a student must use a certain restroom and Benton said there is not.
“Whenever I went and made a complaint I was told ‘tolerate it,’ and I was told that I ‘just need to be accepting of it,’” the student said. “I asked if I was a woman (identified as a woman), would I be allowed to use the male’s restroom, and they (administration) told me ‘don’t go down that road.’ So I feel also there is a double standard happening. I also feel with that double standard my rights and the rights of others are being jeopardized.”
The student also said that the administration told him that if he felt uncomfortable that he needed to use a different restroom.
“Don’t I have a right being a male to use a male’s restroom without feeling uncomfortable? It’s a liability, it is a safety issue,” the student said. “You’re in a bathroom where there are no cameras and there are no witnesses, anything could happen, anyone could be accused, God forbid something actually happen.”
The student said he was also told by administration that the school is just following the law – in Pennsylvania there is a law put in place stating whether transgender individuals are allowed or not.
“They (administration) referred me to Doe vs Boyertown, which went to the Supreme Court and the school won,” the student said.
He said he believes the district should implement a policy that states that students should use the restroom of their birth gender.
“It is not discriminatory, that’s the way it’s been forever,” he said.
The student also said he thinks only under certain circumstances should the opposite sex be allowed into a restroom of the opposite sex – for custodial use, an emergency situation, or a student is in need of help or bodily harm is being done in a restroom.
“I don’t feel that people should be able to use whatever bathroom they want ... because I know students who use both bathrooms. They openly state that they have the right to use whatever bathroom they want. And the way that they come across is unprofessional and threatening,” he said.
The student also requested that the district place dividers between the urinals and privacy strips across all stalls in the men’s and women’s locker rooms and restrooms.
“Whenever I went into the bathroom, I went to use the restroom and a female walked in,” the student said. “And to be honest, I just kind of sat there for a minute, kind of awestruck. I heard what was happening but I thought it was just a rumor, and that is why I haven’t complained about this sooner. I don’t believe in going around spreading rumors and lies. I wanted to witness it firsthand, which I did. So I went down a couple of days later and talked about it and pretty much they said there was nothing that can be done. I complained again today and they told me I need to come here (school board meeting), which I’m doing, and have a policy put in place.”
Board Vice President Jeffery Madinger Sr. thanked the student for his comments. President Larry Salone was absent from the meeting.
At the end of the meeting, Director Sam Armagost called for an executive session to discuss the student’s concerns. Benton noted that the purpose of the closed meeting would be to discuss safety matters.
When given an opportunity to comment on the student’s concerns Friday, Benton, via email, said, “Our goal is to create an environment of acceptance where ALL students, regardless of their gender identity, feel safe and secure at school. We are committed to working with our student body to improve our current environment in a way that respects the rights of ALL students.”
Benton said that the student shared his concerns with the high school administration on Feb. 13.
“The next day, we conducted a walkthrough assessment of the restroom facilities to explore options in enhancing privacy within the spaces,” Benton said. “We have already ordered privacy screens for the urinals and an additional replacement door for one of the stalls in an effort to increase privacy for students.”
q q q
On March 2017, the Boyertown Area School District was sued by a student. The complaint claims that allowing transgender boys to use the same facilities that he uses is a violation of his privacy, according to the American Civil Liberties Union’s website.
On November 19, 2018, the Supreme Court was asked to review the Boyertown Area School District’s policy of allowing students to use the restrooms and locker rooms that match their gender identity, the ACLU website said.
For more information about the Doe v. Boyertown Area School District decision, visit the Pennsylvania School Board Association’s website at: https://www.psba.org/2019/01/transgender-legal-update-2/ or https://www.aclu.org/cases/doe-v-boyertown-area-school-district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.