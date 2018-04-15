HARRISBURG — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn recently announced the appointment Tracy Zupich as manager of Sinnemahoning State Park in Cameron and Potter counties.
“Tracy brings a rich mix of enthusiasm, qualifications and professional background to her Sinnemahoning assignment,” Dunn said. “Her public relations skills can only enhance visitor experience at the park Wildlife Center, and her knowledge of water-based recreation is highly valued. Sinnemahoning is a gem of our Pennsylvania Wilds parks, and Tracy will ensure it shines brightest.”
Zupich was named to head Sinnemahoning operations after a three-year assignment managing Reeds Gap State Park Complex, based in Mifflin County. She also oversaw the nearby Poe Valley State Park and lake, and Poe Paddy State Park, both in Centre County. She assumes her new post after hiking the entire Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine.
At Sinnemahoning, she will oversee 1,910 acres of parkland in Cameron and Potter counties; a 145-acre reservoir created by the George B. Stevenson Dam, which provides excellent fishing and water recreation opportunities; and the Widlife Center, all of which draw visitors into the Pennsylvania Wilds. The state park is one of 29 in the Wilds area, and part of its 2.1 million acres of public land.
“For those who love the outdoors, it’s all here at Sinnemahoning — the elk, fishing, kayaking — they all keep drawing visitors back,” Zupich. “I am truly honored to be entrusted with this outdoors jewel, and I’m committed to making all visits memorable ones, regardless of the season.”
A native of Lucinda, Clarion County, Zupich said she welcomes the chance to manage the park’s Wildlife Center, offering state-of- the-art and hands-on exhibits about natural habitats, resource management, and area history. Exhibit gallereries contain information and displays that orient visitors and provide a centrally located starting point for exploration of Sinnemahoning State Park and the Pennsylvania Wilds. Also featured is wildlife watching and photography, outdoor recreation, green camping, local history and conservation heroes.
Before her Reeds Gap complex assignment, Zupich worked as assistant manager at the 5,900-acre Bald Eagle State Park, near Howard, Centre County. She began working for the Bureau of State Parks in 2009 as a DCNR ranger at the Little Pine State Park Complex in Lycoming County. She later worked as a ranger at Parker Dam State Park, Clearfield County.
Zupich, 33, holds a bachelor’s degree in recreation management from Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania.
