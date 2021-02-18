SHIPPENVILLE — Cancer doesn’t stop for a pandemic, and neither did this year’s fundraising efforts at the Clarion County Career Center to aid in the fight against cancer.
Although the school’s annual Coins for a Cure campaign kicked off last October for Cancer Awareness Month, the ongoing pandemic did force some changes to the event.
“Due to restrictions caused by COVID-19, the students were unable to complete a fundraiser like they have done in years past,” Career Center officials said in a recent release. “The campaign to raise money, which is donated to the Clarion Sunshine Project at the Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital, reverted back to the original format of placing coin containers in all the classrooms to allow students to contribute their loose change to the cause.”
A competition was held among each of the center’s programs to see which group of students could raise the most money. Students in the Welding and Fabrication program donated the highest amount and will be awarded a pizza party. Students in Construction Technology and Diesel Technology came in a close second and third with their donations, and will be awarded a tray of cookies.
Despite the pandemic and the fact that the school operated remotely at times this year, students still raised $5,187.19 for the cause.
This year’s total brings the Career Center’s nine-year donation total to the Clarion Hospital Cancer Center to almost $37,000.
Traci Wildeson, Career Center director, and Linda Skelley, confidential secretary and community outreach team member, delivered the donation to Tracy Myers, manager at the Clarion Hospital Cancer Center.
Since student assemblies could not be conducted this year, Myers is planning to record a video message to share with the students.
“She always tells the students how these funds benefit those fighting cancer,” center officials said. “The teamwork displayed during this Coins for a Cure campaign is obvious by the amazing donation amount the students and staff were able to achieve during Cancer Awareness Month.”
All funds were donated to the Clarion Sunshine Project to help those experiencing financial needs while they undergo cancer treatments.