CLARION — In their ongoing efforts to offer the best quality healthcare to women in Clarion and Jefferson counties, Women’s Healthcare of Clarion recently introduced its newest practitioner, Dr. Bryan Doverspike.
As a specialist in obstetrics and gynecology, Doverspike may be the most recent addition to the team – that also includes Dr. Anie Perard and certified registered nurse practitioner Beverly O’Rourke – but he is not at all new to the practice or the area.
Doverspike was raised in the New Bethlehem area and graduated from Redbank Valley High School.
“I always had a desire and a passion to come back and provide services to the folks in Clarion County and the surrounding areas,” he said.
Doverspike said he knew early on that he wanted to be a physician.
“That was a goal of mine from very early on,” he said, noting that during high school he did some job shadowing and some of his later medical training at Clarion Hospital.
In fact, he delivered his first baby as a third-year medical student at Clarion Hospital.
“I still remember my first delivery,” he said, recalling that he got the phone call shortly after midnight about a patient in labor. “To my biggest surprise, they let me deliver the baby which for a third-year medical student was a bit shocking, but also one of the most memorable things in my life.”
It was that experience that solidified Doverspike’s decision to pursue obstetrics.
“The real driving force for me to really want to pursue this career was my first delivery, and it was at Clarion Hospital,” Doverspike added.
He completed his training as an OB/GYN in York, before returning home to practice a year-and-a-half ago.
Regarding the care provided by Women’s Healthcare of Clarion, Doverspike pointed out that the office strives to make things as convenient as possible for patients. The practice offers a wide array of gynecological and obstetric services – ranging from lab work, routine well-woman exams, PAP smears and breast exams to infertility and Endometriosis treatment. On the obstetric side, he emphasized that the practice also does ultrasounds in-house and delivers babies at Clarion Hospital.
“Some people don’t know that we deliver babies, and we have for years,” he said. “Our obstetric practice is growing, it’s thriving.”
In addition to every day obstetric and gynecological needs, Women’s Healthcare offers an MFM consult service consisting of doctors who specialize in high risk pregnancies. They are available if patients need them, but, according to Doverspike, “one of the things we pride ourselves on is managing a lot of these things here in the office.”
Doverspike praised Clarion for the level of care offered by a rural hospital. Clarion Hospital, which is now part of the Butler Health System, provides a lot of services that area patients would have to travel miles to receive.
“People in the area deserve the very best of care,” he said.
Commenting further on the convenience of the services, Doverspike explained that the services offered go well beyond Clarion County.
“We also have a Brookville office where I see patients,” he noted, adding that both the Clarion and Brookville offices are accepting new patients for OB/GYN needs. “This means that obstetric patients close to Brookville or DuBois can set up their care there.”
Doverspike said that what he enjoys most about his job is interacting with his patients.
“The most enjoyment I get is seeing patients in the office every day and taking care of them, but also learning about them outside of their medical issues,” he said, explaining that establishing relationships with patients can also be important when it comes to dealing with the downside of pregnancy such as miscarriages or problem pregnancies. “Having good relationships with your patients helps in those moments to build trust. You have to be able to connect with them emotionally.”
He continued that through both the ups and downs of pregnancy, interacting with your patients is important.
“The interaction is something I take very seriously but it’s also a very rewarding,” he said.
He also said that he enjoys the delivery aspect of obstetrics.
“It’s really a blessing for me to be an integral part of that and to take care of these patients,” he said, adding that it’s especially exciting for him when he gets to deliver twins.
The reason for that is Doverspike has a twin brother who is a family practice physician in the Clarion area.
“We see each other every day,” he said, noting that he and his brother have always wanted to work in the same place. “That was a huge bonus for me – kind of like the icing on the cake.”
Doverspike lives in Sligo with his wife and two young daughters.
Women’s Healthcare of Clarion is located at 24 Doctors Lane, Suite 304, Clarion.