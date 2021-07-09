CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers announced yesterday due to recently discovered evidence, the Commonwealth will not be moving forward with the charges of drug delivery resulting in the death of Donna Smith, 27, or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance against Patrick O’Brien, 38, of DuBois.
Sandy Township Police Department came into possession of evidence indicating drugs that ultimately took the life of Smith were not provided to her by the defendant.
“The role of the District Attorney and law enforcement is to seek justice and not just convictions,” Sayers said. “Once a person is charged with a crime, that does not end the investigation. In the case of Patrick O’Brien, diligent police work uncovered evidence that shows the drugs that caused the death of Donna Smith were not from O’Brien. With that said, O’Brien still tampered with physical evidence and obstructed the investigation, and has pled guilty to those charges.”
Based on O’Brien’s prior record and the gravity of the offenses he pled guilty to, he is potentially looking at a state prison sentence. He is expected to be sentenced within the next 60 days.
O’Brien was scheduled to go on trial on Monday before Judge Paul Cherry.
According to a previously published story in the Courier Express, the affidavit of probable cause stated the police and paramedics were called to a residence along Carson Avenue in DuBois on March 28, 2020, after a man called 911 and said his girlfriend was not breathing.
When police arrived at the residence, EMS personnel were performing CPR on a woman. O’Brien was in the bedroom standing at a desk reportedly trying to grab items. Police ordered O’Brien to put the items down and leave the room and he complied. An officer accompanied O’Brien downstairs and stayed with him.
EMS personnel were unable to revive Smith.
According to the affidavit, police saw five pill bottles all bearing the name of the woman on a dresser and suspected heroin stamp bags, some used and some that were still full of suspected heroin. There was also a white envelope lying on the desk which contained a large sum of cash. In total, more than 100 stamp bags of suspected heroin were located inside the room.
While O’Brien was sitting on the couch downstairs, he reportedly jumped up and took off running down the basement stairs and possibly threw an item into the dark basement.
An officer chased O’Brien and was able to get him into custody while he was in the basement. O’Brien admitted that he threw a metal container in the basement because there was heroin in it, the affidavit said. The metal container was recovered in the basement and there were reportedly several bundles and a brick of suspected stamp bags of heroin that were packaged for delivery.
When interviewed by police, O’Brien reportedly said he and the woman were in the bedroom and the woman “shot up” while he sat at the desk and “snorted” a bag of heroin. O’Brien reportedly said he went downstairs to get some food and when he came back to the bedroom, he put his head on her chest but couldn’t hear her breathing and her lips were blue. He said he shouted for help and called 911. Another man who was in the house reportedly came into the room and tried to get the woman onto the floor to perform CPR. According to the affidavit, that man told police that O’Brien allegedly kept pushing him away and not letting him perform CPR on the woman.
On March 30, 2020, an autopsy was conducted on Smith and the cause of death was determined to be a multi-drug overdose as a result of fentanyl and heroin.