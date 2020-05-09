DuBOIS – The City of DuBois asked the State Police commissioner Thursday to find out who is responsible of accusing city officials of wrongdoing.
Solicitor Toni Cherry detailed events that began March 13 when an anonymous group, “Concerned Citizens,” accused the city and DuBois Area United Way for mishandling $80,000 and demanded an investigation.
Cherry reviewed a letter at Thursday’s City Council work session that she directs to Commissioner, Col. Robert Evanchick. In it, she suggests that the allegations are intended to smear “good and honest people,” including those who are seeking public office.
The City Council voted unanimously to instruct Cherry to send the letter to Col. Evanchick and copy it to Sen. Scarnati, Rep. Gabler, state police Capts. Kirk R. Reese and Wayne C. Kline, Sgt. Ryan L. Nuhfer and Master Trooper Jeffrey A. Walters.
The initial accusations were referred to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Special Investigations Unit, in Warren.
More accusations were made involving the city’s handling of the bid process for an elevator at DuBois Public Library, mistreating the library and misappropriating grant money (which was never received or accepted) for the city’s use.
Cherry categorically denied the allegations, which she called “false and libelous.”
She compiled the bid documents related to the library elevator and provided them to investigators when she met with them to illustrate the falsity of the accusations. She also provided the United Way pledge cards on which donors designated the use of the money and produced a newspaper article to show the city’s support of the library as a line item in the city’s general fund budget.
“The City of DuBois should not have to defend itself from accusations that anonymous citizens make when those citizens know or should know that there accusations are false,” Cherry says in the letter.
“The City has nothing to hide,” she said, noting that the information that formed the basis of the allegations could easily have been verified through the Right-to-Know law.
Given the nature of the allegations and the fact that they were not only anonymous but could easily have been refuted, the city “respectfully requests that an investigation be commenced to determine the identity of these anonymous accusers and that criminal charges be brought, if warranted.”