DuBOIS — “It’s not Disney,” said Carol Korthaus, producer of DuBois Central Catholic’s upcoming performance of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.
“Who can ignore the overwhelming impact of the Disney productions? We love them all,” said Korthaus. “But sit back and enjoy the original Rogers and Hammerstein’s ‘Cinderella,’ 1957, and the adaptation by Douglas Beane, which introduces Jean-Michel who points out to the Prince the injustices that are in his kingdom – and gets Cinderella in the bargain!”
The score uses the best-known songs from the original version plus four new songs, said Korthaus.
“It is whimsical, charming, and funny,” Korthaus said. “And when it’s all put on a stage built, painted and designed by the talents of volunteers Kris Wingert, Dan Youngdahl, Bill Miller and Alexis Stetz, you have the ingredients for a very special performance.”
In addition to Korthaus as the producer, Maria Zaffuto is a volunteer director of a cast of 32 students. Steve Gray manages the lighting, Annette Latuska and Sharon Wantuck are the costume designers who have the ability to transform costumes, used throughout the years, into fresh designs befitting Cinderella and her ensemble, Korthaus said.
Special touches will include the Café Royale – the location for the wedding reception (and intermission). The La La Café in the Café Royale invites young royalty (at no charge) to be pampered by student fashionistas. Artwork in the lobby by elementary students and many special effects complement the Cinderella experience, Korthaus said.
Junior Michaela Armanini, the daughter of Mike and Valerie Armanini, will portray the lead role of Ella. This is her third musical at DCC and she has enjoyed becoming close friends with this year’s cast.
She said she is greatly humbled and excited to play Ella.
“Michaela looks like Cinderella,” Korthaus said. “And she sings beautifully. I can tell you that this young lady has worked hard and developed her voice. In addition, this role takes an ingenue, and Michaela does that well.”
Armanini said she hopes the audience loves the show as much as she does, and that they will always know that “everything is possible.”
Senior Jonathan Kurtz is an athlete turned to theater and will portray Prince Topher in his first musical production. He is the son of William and Joanne Kurtz.
Dylan Foster, a senior and the son of Gary and Cindy Foster, will portray Jean-Michel, which is a completely new character for Cinderella, Korthaus said.
“He’s the funniest character in the whole show,” she said.
Some of the other main characters in the DCC musical include: Lindsey Reiter as Lady Sebastian; Erich Lee as Lord Pinkleton; Sophia Ginther as Marie; Alexandra Ochs as Madame; Madison Gill as Gabrielle; Juliana Stine as Charlotte; Katelyn Smith as Lady of Ridicule; Jack Stringer as Fox; and Westin Youngdahl as Raccoon.
Originally, the DCC Players performance was to be held the weekends of March 20-22 and March 27-28. Although the COVID-19 virus has not been reported in the DuBois area, but in an effort to take precautions for their students, staff and community, DCC has postponed the musical. Korthaus said the production staff, cast and crew is disappointed about the change but are enthusiastic about playing to full houses rather than fewer people because of the fear of contracting the virus.
The new dates have tentatively been scheduled for April 17, 18, 19 at 7:30 p.m. and April 24-25 at 7:30 p.m. Matinees are scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, April 19, and Saturday, April 25. Any reservations already on the books will be transferred to the new dates. If there are any changes, please call the school.
All seats are reserved. Make reservations by calling the DCC office at 371-3060. Adults are $12, students and seniors, $8, children 11 and younger, $5. All tickets must be paid for two days before a performance.