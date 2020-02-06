DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council gave authorization to seek proposals for two studies related to the possible consolidation between the city and Sandy Township.
One study will focus on the fire department. The other study will examine all other phases of city government, including the police department.
In January, the council voted to join the township in exploring the issue jointly. Officials of both municipalities have since met with state officials to gain more information on the process.
Bids awarded
The council accepted the low bids for bituminous patching repair and concrete curb, road and sidewalk repair. The patching bid was awarded to B&K Asphalt of Falls Creek for $58 per square yard. The concrete bid went to Baker Concrete Construction of Knox Dale for $550 per cubic yard.
Both contracts are for two years.
Historical marker
The city will support the DuBois Area Historical Society’s application for a grant from the Lumber Heritage Region to pay for an interpretative panel highlighting John DuBois and the Big Mill.
The approval is subject to city approval of the site for the marker, which the society intends to place along the walkway.
Planning recommendations
At Monday’s regular meeting, the council will consider two recommendations from the city Planning Commission – one from John and Valerie Kness for consolidation of two lots along South Main Street and the other from the DuBois Area Food Pantry concerning a location along First Street.
Following the work session, the council held a brief closed meeting to consider a legal matter.
Tickets going fast
Tickets are going fast for the USA Softball Women’s National Team’s appearance in DuBois on June 5. City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said reserve seats are sold out and about 120 general admission tickets were still available as of Thursday afternoon.
Meeting Monday
The council’s regular meeting begins at 7 p.m. Monday in the council chambers at the city building on West Scribner Avenue.