BROOKVILLE — Rep. Cris Dush (R-Jefferson/Indiana) announced his upcoming satellite office and veterans assistance hours for January 2019.
District office staff will be available on Wednesday, Jan. 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rayne Township Municipal Building, located at 140 Tanoma Road. Appointments are now required and can be made by calling the Punxsutawney office at (814) 938-4225.
On Monday, Jan. 7, staff will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Foundry in Reynoldsville, located at 45 W. Main St. Appointments are not required.
Services offered by Dush’s district offices include:
- Driver’s license and vehicle registration applications and renewals.
- Assistance with PennDOT paperwork (lost cards, changes, corrections, special registration plates, vanity plates, and temporary placards for persons with disabilities).
- PACE and PACENET applications for senior citizens.
- Referrals to agencies to resolve state-related matters.
- Unclaimed property recovery.
- Information about legislation and new laws.
In addition, Dush has teamed up with the American Legion to offer monthly veterans assistance hours. This service will be offered on Friday, Jan. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Punxsutawney district office, 109 Indiana St., Suite 3. Appointments are required and can also be made by calling (814) 938-4225.
Veterans assistance hours are also scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Brookville district office, 73 South White St. Appointments are required and can be made by calling (814) 849-8008.
Some of the services that can be provided to veterans and their dependents through this monthly outreach include assistance with compensation, pension, death benefits, education and health care, as well as any issues pertaining to veterans benefits. Veterans do not need to be a member of any service organization to participate and the services offered are not a duplication of the services provided at the County Veterans’ Affairs offices.
The 66th Legislative District includes all of Jefferson County and the Indiana County communities of Banks, Canoe, East Mahoning, Grant, Green, Montgomery, North Mahoning, Rayne, South Mahoning and West Mahoning townships and Cherry Tree, Ernest, Glen Campbell, Marion Center, Plumville and Smicksburg boroughs.
