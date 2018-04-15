Twenty-eight-year-old Matt Lipsey’s start in running was as unconventional as his swift rise to the United States National Snowshoe Team.
A sponsored and decorated trail runner, Matt only ran two snowshoe races in his life – the second was the national championships held in Vermont in March. He placed third there and was named to the United States National Snowshoe Team to compete in Italy next year.
Growing up, he was always in the woods with his family.
“My dad, Dick Lipsey, known to the local Boy Scout Troop 94 as “ninja Dick” for his hiding and sneak-attack prowess at camp out games such as kick-the-can, taught me how to grin down a coon at the ripe old age of 2,” said Lipsey, adding that he and his brother grew up riding the four-wheeler with their dad to check the trap line, fishing and hunting.
His mother Judy would take him to the camp of Dick and Gloria Bateman, who Lipsey affectionately calls his “unofficial grandparents,” to fish and play in the creek in Sinnemahone during the summers.
While always outdoors, Lipsey said his start in running was “basically a fluke.”
At the end of his freshman year, there was a power outage at Slippery Rock University. While other students were running amok, Matt decided he would smoke weed off the university president’s porch with his friends. When he got a call back about a summer job the next day and was told to come in for a drug test in a week, he started researching.
“I did some research and decided I could sweat out the THC by running. So I did, twice a day, as hard and as far as I could for an entire week. I passed the drug test, got the job, and decided to continue running – because why not,” Lipsey said.
He said he enjoys the sport because of all of the places it has taken him and the people he has met, as well as the variables it throws – downhills, technical terrain, the impacts of the weather, and steep uphill climbs.
“A good mantra is just to do what you can, when you can,” Lipsey said.
Last year, he participated in the World Snowshoe Championship in the Adirondacks for the first time.
“I jumped in. I’d never done such a thing before, so I had to borrow a specialized pair of racing snowshoes. I came away with 8th, 4th American,” he said.
The experience was unique because it was 60 degrees that day, making the course a sheet of ice. He recalls the townsfolk still shoveling snow onto the course from the woods when the starting gun went off.
After his run, his team – Mountain Peak Fitness/Red Newt Racing – gifted him a pair of snowshoes.
Despite having the gear, at this year’s event he felt largely unprepared, especially as the field was stacked with a multitude of former USA team members from various distances and disciplines. Unlike his first experience, Prospect Mountain Ski area was laden with 48 inches of fresh powder.
“The 10k course boasted a 4K (almost 3 mile) climb at the start, then this terrible downhill with DEEEEP snow. I think I worked harder on that downhill than I did going up. I couldn’t quite hang on to second or first place, but managed a stout third with a sizable gap behind us,” Lipsey said.
As a pleasant surprise, he was later told that the top five took national team spots on the world team in Italy next year. Three of the top five are Pennsylvanians.
“When people ask what it’s like, the best way to describe it might be by saying that it’s a lot like trying not to drown for an hour,” he said.
Living now in Harrisburg and working as a health and safety consultant for several state agencies, Lipsey said he is preparing by getting a passport “and maybe do some grocery shopping in the pasta aisle to pick up some Italian.
“You don’t know what you can do until you can try. Plenty of those guys had beaten me in mountain races before, but you can’t let someone else’s success intimidate you,” Lipsey said. “Every start line is a new story – your chance to write what you came to say ... all that matters is what happens on that day, between the gun and the tape, and I think that’s pretty cool.”
