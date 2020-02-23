ST. MARYS — Elk Mountain Winery on Bennetts Valley Highway reopened in November of last year, debuting a few new wines, but keeping all of its original and popular grape tastes.
The winery originally opened in 2010 and closed in October 2018, said owner Amy Auman.
Making wine started out as a hobby for Auman, and something she wanted to learn how to do for her sister. Auman enjoyed creating blends with her uncle Jerry in previous years. She soon began teaching friends how to make it, too, and everyone told her how great her wine was.
As she got better and better at her hobby, Auman began to think it would be nice to have a winery. When she took over the building, it already had amazing features, she said, such as “beautiful woodwork” and a spacious back room, which has seven tables, games for people to play, magazines and books and a television.
More than just a winery experience, Auman’s goal was to provide a “cafe feel,” where people can relax, kick back and enjoy the atmosphere. She added rustic wall décor, making the back room “more cozy.” Auman also plans to add outdoor seating on a spring deck in the back.
The roadside facility will also be available for wedding and event rentals, Auman adds. She plans to cut down trees nearby, making for a better view of the valley.
Elk Mountain Winery, open six days a week, is known for getting many tourists and travelers passing through the area, since it’s located right on the side of Bennetts Valley Highway. Customers were coming in before the business was even reopened, Auman said, eager to buy their favorite wines again.
The venue also offers food items such as pepperoni and cheese, and will possibly offer more in the future.
From the beginning, Auman has kept Elk Mountain Winery’s customer base and great reputation for quality wines, she said. She bought the recipes and kept the names, while also adding a couple of her own creations, such as cherry brandy and pink diamond.
Auman says people often ask her if the wines taste the same, since there is a different owner.
“I challenge people to stop in and try it,” she says.
Some of Auman’s own blends are named after family members, including “Doc’s Drink” and “Gina’s Juice,” named for her father and sister.
Elk Mountain wines are featured in local restaurants, too. Auman, who works in the St. Marys area full time, plans to give back to the community as much as she is able to.
A grand-opening date for Elk Mountain Winery is to be announced.