NEW BETHLEHEM — Members of the New Bethlehem, Distant and Limestone volunteer fire companies attended a free Narcan training session on Thursday night. Held at the New Bethlehem fire station along Arch Street, the class attracted approximately 25 emergency service personnel and local residents.
The training was provided under the auspices of the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission. The commission’s representative, who requested anonymity, said that the agency offers support to anyone in the three-county area who wants to quit using tobacco, alcohol or drugs.
Narcan, also known as naloxone, is a rescue drug that can be used to interrupt an opioid overdose, the representative said. The substance interrupts the pathway between an opioid and specific receptors in the patient’s brain, eliminating a drug’s “high.”
“Hospitals now use Narcan when an overdose victim comes in,” the speaker said. “It only works on opioids and nothing else. It is a fast way to determine whether or not the person is on a drug such as fentanyl or something else.”
Opioid deaths have actually been falling in recent years in Clarion County, the presenter said. With its mostly rural population, it experienced 12 related deaths in 2018 and five last year.
“Opioid overdoses can be catastrophic when they happen,” the presenter said. “But most of the overdoses in this area come from methamphetamine, and Narcan cannot fix those.”
During the class, the presenter described fentanyl and related opioids, how they are commonly packaged and what first responders need to look for when responding to an overdose.
“You will often find small bags that are the size of postage stamps,” the speaker said. “Heroin is brown in color, while fentanyl is usually white. Also, burnt spoons and used syringes may be in the area.”
The attendees also learned that several myths about fentanyl are untrue. Breathing in the powder will not get a bystander high, and it is not easily absorbed through the skin.
“You would need to play in a pile of it with your bare hands to maybe absorb it, and then probably only if you had a break in your skin,” the speaker said.
While responders may object to saving a drug user over and over again, the presenter said that multiple efforts are worthwhile.
“Sometimes it takes several encounters with Narcan for a user decide to decide to stop,” the presenter said. “It is not a case of one-and-done. One of my colleagues is a recovering addict and needed to be saved nine times by Narcan before he got clean.”
Anyone can obtain a Narcan kit, especially if he has completed a training session. If a person has to use the contents of a kit, he only needs to contact the AIC officer, fill out a form and then pick up a new kit.
Narcan usually has a two-year expiration date and when it is past its prime, it can be turned in at one of several collection points throughout Clarion County, including the New Bethlehem Police Department along Broad Street. Fortunately, the drug remains effective for a while after expiration if properly stored.
Those who have Narcan kits at home were advised to store them away from bright light, humid areas and temperature extremes.