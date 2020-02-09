CLARION — As a councilman Earl Zerfoss not only had a front row seat from which to observe the growth of Clarion Borough over the past four decades, but he also had a direct hand in determining how the local government responded to the challenges wrought by the town’s growing pains.
On Dec. 3, however, Zerfoss, who did not seek reelection, vacated that vantage point, having decided it was time to retire from council after more than 44 years of service
“I’m 83. I enjoyed it, I still do, but it’s now time to hang it up. We (the borough) came a long way and I know I was part of that. I was one of those seven (council members),” Zerfoss said.
Originally from the Shanksville area, Zerfoss came to Clarion following a stint in the Air Force, attracted by a position as Food Services director at Clarion State College (now Clarion University), as well as the town’s proximity to Bridgeville, where his wife’s elderly father lived.
“I was in food service (in the Air Force). I wanted food service because in high school I worked part-time in a restaurant,” he said. “Right at the time I was to be discharged with my order to re-up, my wife’s mother died. She (his wife) was an only child. So I got out.
“I had job offers and so I had to decide where to go. I could have worked at Howard Johnson’s. I had never heard of Clarion, but we came up and I liked Clarion better than running a Howard Johnson’s. Bridgeville was not that far. So I took the job at the university.”
Zerfoss’s entrée onto borough council was facilitated by then Clarion Mayor Paul Weaver (1970-1977).
“I got to know him (Weaver) when we first came to Clarion. They had a vacancy (on council), the man quit. And he (Weaver) said, ‘Let me put your name in to fill the two year vacancy.’ And we were on vacation in Florida and Weaver called me and said, ‘Hey, when you get back you’re a councilman.’ They (the council members) voted for me to fill it (the vacancy) and then I kept running and running.”
Once on council, Zerfoss didn’t just fill a seat. Rather, he actively sought solutions to problems the town encountered as it grew and required more and improved services. This sometimes required making hard decisions or going against popular opinion, such as raising taxes, which Zerfoss wasn’t afraid to do if he thought it was in the best interest of Clarion.
“I didn’t go fill a chair and say ‘yes’ and then go home,” he said. “If it was a ‘no,’ I’d say ‘no’ and wouldn’t give up. I had a lot of years where I could vote. I didn’t vote ‘no’ just to vote ‘no,’ but if I didn’t think something benefitted the town or people… When I voted to raise taxes, I’m raising mine too. But if you want the snow plowed, you have to have the equipment and that came from taxes.
“I’d get calls and they’d (the callers) give it to me. But I would explain and in most cases, after they cooled down, they could see where I was coming from. And if I was wrong, I would tell them. But I wasn’t afraid” of the tough decisions.
Zerfoss is particularly proud of his work on the Public Works Committee and its accomplishments. Zerfoss cited the passing of a Winter Weather Ordinance/Snow Ordinance to make plowing the borough streets safer and easier; increasing the maintenance department’s manpower, not only so more workers were available during the day, but also allowing for a nightshift in winter; adding new, more-up-to-date trucks, plows, and other heavy machinery; and building a maintenance shed to house the Public Works Department and store its equipment.
He also fondly recalls his time on the Public Safety Committee, a position he relinquished when his son, Sean, became a Clarion police officer. While on the committee, Zerfoss helped oversee expansion of the police force, the addition of more cruisers, and hiring meter attendants to take that duty off of the police officers. Additionally, he assisted in establishing Central County Ambulance, which shifted patient transport from the town’s funeral directors to a joint collaboration between the borough and Monroe Township, where Clarion Hospital is located.
In summing up his years as a councilman, Zerfoss said, “I did what was best for Clarion Borough, not for myself. I wasn’t looking for publicity. I didn’t do it for money. I did it to help.”
“I know what I did for Clarion, from what the borough was when I went on (council) to what the borough was when I went off. I was just one of everyone to help make Clarion a better place. If I contributed just a little bit it was worthwhile.”