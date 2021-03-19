CLEARFIELD — Conservation technician Fred Berry, of Clearfield County Conservation District, has been working for 20 years to protect local land and waterways.
Earlier this month Berry celebrated his 20th anniversary working as a conservation specialist with the district. As a conservation specialist Berry reviews storm water control plans for construction sites and logging sites.
“It’s all about doing our part for the greater good,” he said.
Construction projects both large and small require review for erosion and storm water.
For smaller projects one only needs to have an erosion and storm water plan approved. For larger projects where more than one acre of earth is disturbed the applicant must get a NPDES (National Pollution Discharge Elimination System) permit. For the larger projects, Berry will review the erosion controls that would be in place during construction and the post construction storm water controls.
These are important to protect neighboring properties flooding, erosion and excess sediment. They also protect waterways excess sediment and pollution. Too much sediment in waterway will suffocate fish and other wildlife, and these these plans and permits work to make sure excess sediment from construction projects doesn’t pollute streams, Berry said.
“A lot of people don’t realize sediment is considered pollution,” he said.
Compost filter socks, which trap and filter the sediment, are often used along construction sites to keep sediment out of local waterways. He said one can often see these being used on road construction sites like the project on Route 322 in Philipsburg.
After construction is completed, many larger projects will install storm water basins. One can often see these near larger retail establishments. These storm water basins catch and hold the storm water and slowly release it back into the groundwater and local waterways.
“It also helps to clean the water because there are a lot of oils, salts and greases that come off parking lots and these basins help filter them out,” Berry said.
Applicants can also plant rain gardens, consisting of water loving plants such as cattails to absorb the excess storm water. These are often used in areas where there isn’t enough room to place a large storm water basin.
Even something as simple as planting grass can do a lot to slow water down and limit the amount of mud on a site, Berry said.
Some places like the DuBois Walmart have large underground storm water chambers underneath the parking lot, that hold the water so it can be slowly released.
“Engineers are good at figuring out ways to make them fit,” Berry said.
Berry, who lives in Grampian, grew up in the area and has a degree in geology from Slippery Rock University. After graduation he worked for a firm in Pittsburgh for awhile after graduation but took the job at the conservation district to move back home.
He said he enjoys his job and doesn’t have any plans to retire anytime soon.
“It’s been great,” Berry said of his time at the conservation district. “And I hope to do a few more here.”