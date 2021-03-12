BROOKVILLE — A desire by Denny and Ronda Miller to give something back to their community will touch the lives of many students in the Brookville Area School District.
The Millers have established the Friendship Eagle Scholarship, to be awarded each year to two members of Brookville’s graduating class.
To be eligible for the scholarship, the student must be a resident of Knox Township. The student must also write a one-page easy entitled “Growing up in Knoxdale.” The boy and girl selected to receive the $1,000 scholarships will be chosen in recognition of “demonstrating a kind and caring spirit, for maintaining strong academic achievement in high school and for enrolling in a four-year accredited college or university,” they said.
The scholarship will recognize students from Knox Township, because Knoxdale “is where I was born and raised,” Denny Miller said. “Ronda is a city girl. She was born and raised here in Brookville.” They graduated from Brookville Area High School with the Class of 1964 and attended Penn State University.
“We talked about giving back way back in 2000,” he said. “We thought about different ways we might do this. Thinking about scholarships, we thought about going through one of the two churches in Knoxdale, but didn’t know how they would know about the students’ “ school records.
They talked to Superintendent Erich May, who suggested a scholarship program through the Brookville Area Raider Scholastic Foundation.
Recognizing the soaring costs of tuition, the Millers agreed. “When we went to school in the fall of ‘64, Penn State was on three terms, equivalent to two semesters. Tuition was $150 per term, $450 for the year. They also had a senatorial scholarship, which was half of the tuition. So $75 was the tuition for a term as long as you maintained a B grade average or above. We paid $225 a year tuition,” he said. “Obviously this amount of money isn’t going to pay anyone’s total tuition today; in the old years that would have paid for all four years for us.”
Ronda Miller said, “We think the four-year college experience, until this past year, was really worthwhile to us. Hopefully it will go back and hopefully the cost will go down; that is why we want to do the university.”
Miller said he is really looking forward to reading the essays the students write about growing up in Knoxdale (area), “how different it is from my time in Knoxdale until today.”
Talking about their commitment to help Knox Township students, Miller said, “This area is great for raising kids, but there are not a lot of opportunities here. No one is sure what the future holds, but we hope to commit to this for 10 years.”
May said he is very excited about this new scholarship opportunity for students. “We’re so grateful for the generosity of Denny and Ronda Miller. By recognizing the need to endow scholarships, they set a great example for other members of our community. And by running their scholarship through the Foundation, they are reminding others that the Brookville Area Raider Scholastic Foundation is ready and able to serve as the passthrough for scholarships. This is good for the students, good for the Foundation, and good for Knox Township!”
Anyone interested in following the Millers’ lead and establishing a scholarship through the Raider Foundation is encouraged to call Superintendent Erich May at 849-1100.