PHLIPSBURG — A yearly tradition will take place this Saturday at Black Moshannon State Park for its “Fun In The Snow At Black Mo” winter festival. While the area hasn’t had much in the way of actual snowfall this winter, there will still be plenty to do for kids and adults of all ages, including ice skating, cross-country skiing, mini golf and more.
Park Environmental Education Specialist Michelle McCloskey said the event is sponsored by the Friends of Black Moshannon group, as well as the park.
“Volunteers and park staff will prep the ice area on Friday afternoon,” McCloskey said. “This will include building the ice mini golf course, bowling lanes, curling area, and preparing the ice skating area. On Saturday, 10 to 15 volunteers will be ready to help with all aspects of the events.”
Events will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the park, with the majority of them located at the Environmental Learning Center or the warming hut by the boat rental in the middle of the park.
If temps continue to stay low, there will be ice skating, broom ball, mini golf, bowling, curling, snow sculpture building, sled riding, snowshoeing and cross country skiing – all of which are from 12-4 p.m. If conditions allow, the snow sculpture building contest will be on the beach area and will be judged by the Friends of Black Moshannon.
“The snow sculptures can be a snowman, an animal or any other family-friendly thing you can imagine,” McCloskey said.
A cross-country skiing tour for intermediate skiers starts at noon, as those taking part will go on a 2.5-mile trek through some of the park’s trails. Ice fishing demonstrations will also run from 1-1:30 p.m. and 1:30-2 p.m.
An owl program will take place from 1:30-2 p.m. and a “Signs Winter Wildlife Walk” takes place from 2-3 p.m.
One new addition to the lineup this year is an “Ugly Sweater Contest” from 3:15-3:30 p.m. at the Environmental Learning Center.
“The Friends Of Black Moshannon will judge the ugly sweaters and hand out awards to the winners,” McCloskey said. “Anyone can enter the ugly sweater contest, so get those ugly sweaters out one more time!”
McCloskey said if weather conditions do not allow for the snow events or safely being on the ice, alternative programs will be added.
“These will include mini golf on the beach, wildlife hikes, and crafts for kids,” McCloskey said.
Volunteers will also help with registration, assisting with the stations, selling merchandise and food, and judges for some of the events. If anyone is interested in volunteering for this event or other park events, they can contact the park office at (814) 342-5960 or email blackmoshannonee@pa.gov.
McCloskey said the latest updates may be found on the park’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BlackMoshannonStatePark.
