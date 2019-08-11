CLARION — The Clarion County Garden Club is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year by holding its first flower show in many years next Saturday, Aug. 17.
“This is our celebration,” said Lee Ann Ishman, of New Bethlehem, president of the countywide garden group.
To mark 90 years since the group was founded in 1929 by Hannah Fox and other garden lovers from across the county, Ishman said today’s 63-member group wanted to go back to its roots and hold a flower show.
“We haven’t had a show in more than 20 years,” she said, noting that many of today’s members haven’t experienced a show. “This is new for a lot of us.”
The theme this year is “Down on the Farm.”
The Clarion County Garden Club is made up of nine chapters from communities across the county, including those in Clarion, New Bethlehem, Clarion-Limestone, East Brady, Foxburg/St. Petersburg, Fryburg, Knox, Shippenville/Marianne and Sligo. It is a member of the National Garden Club.
The club’s National Garden Club Small Standard Flower Show will take place from 1:15 to 4:15 p.m. on Aug. 17 at the Trinity Point Church of God off Route 68, south of the Clarion Interstate 80 Exit 62.
Ishman said that since the club has not held a show in many years, it wanted to limit this show to featuring entries from only club members, who have been encouraged to submit at least one specimen apiece.
Entries will be judged in three divisions, Horticulture, Design and Education. Appointed judges from the Garden Club Federation will be on hand to judge the entries.
The Horticulture division is broken down into numerous categories of flowers, herbs, vegetables and more.
Ishman said the Design category will have three classes, with Ring The Bell featuring table designs, Grandma’s Treasures featuring petite designs and Square Dance featuring the use of a square frame.
In the Education division, Ishman said there will be two exhibits, one on the spotted lantern fly and a second on Pennsylvania gardening with native plants.
The flower show will also trace the roots of the club’s nine decades. A display by club historian Madelyn Sherman will showcase photos and information about each decade of the club’s history, Ishman said.
The public is invited to attend the free flower show, Ishman said, noting that cake and punch will also be offered in celebration of the group’s anniversary. Information on joining the Clarion County Garden Club will also be available at the show.