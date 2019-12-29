DUBOIS — In just over a week, Dave Glass will assume the minority party seat on the Clearfield County Board of Commissioners.
Glass, of DuBois, said it is a role he believes will provide him an opportunity to complete one of his life’s goals – making a contribution to the county that has supported him throughout his life. He said he was born in Clearfield, attended Clearfield schools and returned to Clearfield, a few years after graduating college, to help with his family’s business that is based in Clearfield.
“Honestly I ran because for me it’s about giving back. I feel strongly that we all have a duty to give back whatever we can to our communities, and serving as a county commissioner felt like a good fit for me. When I ran for Clearfield Area School Board I did so to do what I could to help improve the district, but I had no thoughts of a leadership role. However, I found that I both enjoyed the work and that I seemed to be able to help find consensus on important issues. I hope to bring that role to Clearfield County. My family and I love living here and I think it’s extremely important to ‘pay it forward’ for the generations to come, so that our kids and grandkids see Clearfield County as a viable option for their lives,” he said.
He said he is looking forward to serving and working with fellow commissioners John Sobel and Tony Scotto. “I’m really excited to get started. I am thankful to the voters for giving me an opportunity. I plan to do everything I can to reward their faith in me,” he said.
During the four-year term, serving as county commissioner he said will be his sole concern. “I want to be 100 percent focused on the job.”
He said he brings what he believes is valuable experience from his days as a business owner, his time on the school board and his personal satisfaction in problem solving given his engineering and computer backgrounds.
“I think I bring a different perspective to the table. In several roles, I have worked with employees and I believe they feel most valued when they have input and are part of the process. I am also a strong believer in cooperation and working together. Clearfield County’s communities no longer have the luxury of existing as their own little worlds. I believe we all have to work together to improve efficiency, save money and to keep our young people here.”
Glass said he has participated in contract negotiations, noting he is willing to work tirelessly to find a starting point that is acceptable to both parties.
“During my time on the school board, there were times when both sides were far apart. We had to work together to find the sweet spot so that we could get the thing done. I am willing to put that kind of effort in.”
Glass said he plans to start out by listening – something he has been doing since he decided to run for the vacant commissioner’s seat by attending a majority of county municipal government meetings. He said visiting those meetings allowed him to hear first-hand what some of those officials and residents’ concerns are. He said it has been his experience that sometimes those matters, even though they are pressing, don’t filter down to those who are able offer beneficial information or ways of assisting them.
He said he has county concerns that he hopes the board will work on. Glass said he believes some of those issues could be worked through with the development of a long-term strategic plan.
“I think a plan would allow the commissioners an opportunity to look at the broader picture and how current decisions will play out down the road. I ran on my concern for the Clearfield County Jail. The jail is overcrowded and needs renovations. I also want to help bring the county’s workforce together.”
Glass said he has experienced a smooth transition into the position and thanked county officials, including Sobel and Scotto and outgoing commissioner Mark McCracken, for their willingness and care to ensure he is brought up to speed on Clearfield County’s issues and concerns – so that he can begin working on day one.
In his free time, Glass enjoys working as a umpire for youth sporting matches – a task he has been performing for 25 years. He said he believes the personal skills he uses in the position are similar to those needed for a position of authority he is about to step into.
“Being an official requires you to be able to quickly analyze a situation and make your best decision. You also have to learn with that decision whether you are right or wrong and do it with civility. Sometimes you have to say I was wrong, I need to listen more and learn to get better.”
He also said working with youth in that capacity has provided him first-hand knowledge of advancements that could prove useful to stopping the county’s youth migration. “My ultimate Holy Grail would be to find a way to fund a multi-sports facility. One would help us save money down the line by keeping youth away from drugs. There’s so much a facility could do to keep our youth local and help attract people to our area.”