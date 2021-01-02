GLEN RICHEY — Kids have quite the imagination and for Barb Haversack’s grandchildren, that’s no exception. What started over a year ago has turned into something quite large now — in fact, it takes up an entire room in Haversack’s home in Glen Richey.
Grandkids Anya Comstock, 12, Etheliah Comstock, 7, and Keytan Haversack, 10, have built a town in grandma’s house over the past year and they call it “the game.”
“It started out with a Barbie doll house and some Barbie doll stuff,” Haversack said. “Then it grew and my grandson got involved.”
Haversack joked that her grandson, Keytan, said he didn’t play with dolls, so they decked out one of the doll houses and turned it into a “man cave.”
“They started little by little and next thing I knew, they started getting bigger,” Haversack said.
It got to the point that the grandkids wanted to put in a church — which Haversack said she had one in the attic.
“They said, ‘Bubba, our village has to have a church,’” Haversack said. “How do you say no to that? So we ended up going to the attic and got it out and fixed it up.”
With the help of other family members, they started having items built, such as garages, tables, chairs, vehicles, farms, etc. Originally Haversack said she allowed them to have the town in one half of the room.
“Then they ended up taking it all,” Haversack joked. “It gives them something to do and they need something to do. They’ll be back there playing for hours. Their imagination is just unreal.”
Haversack said she really enjoys it and seeing them put the time and effort into building it, citing someday there will be a time where they don’t want to do it anymore.
“I’m just letting them do it right now because in a couple years, they’ll be teenagers,” Haversack said, while also joking that cleaning the town is the worst part.
Haversack said Anya and Etheliah live in Harrisburg while Keytan lives down the road in Olanta — as they try to make it to Haversack’s somewhat frequently to add on to the town.
“They have a lot of ideas,” Haversack said. “They came up with one yesterday about a restaurant. They need a restaurant now. And I said, ‘Well, let’s not worry about that for this trip. Let’s get through the holiday and then we’ll worry about building a restaurant.’”
She’s also got flowers in the room and the kids are now calling it the “forest,” as they’ve also recently brought in rocks and bricks to add to the town.
“I’m glad they started it because with what’s going on right now, we don’t go anywhere,” Haversack said. “We’re going outside and riding horses or sled riding. But when we come in, this is what they do. I’m glad they did it.”