BROOKVILLE — For Royce Hetrick, elementary music teacher at Hickory Grove, the path his life has taken seems like it was meant to be.
Graduating from Punxsutawney Area High School, he credits band director James Colonna with building a “wonderful program. Our bands were always top notch.”
Hetrick says Colonna taught him a lot during his high school years. Colonna “played very good literature with us – hard, hard music but fun music; (he) really expected us to do a good job. I guess I learned that technique from him as well. I know they say that you learn from your college experience but I probably have more learning from Mr. Colonna in me than anything. That’s probably who I feel that I try to emulate and (who I) learned the most from through my high school.”
Teaching music however was not on Hetrick’s plan for the future. He had metal and wood shops, drafting, etc. while in high school and thought he’d graduate and likely apply at Femco Machine Co. in Punxsutawney and work as a machinist. That all changed at his spring concert his senior year in high school.
“My parents attended and I had a trumpet solo. It was the Rafael Mendez famous trumpet solo, La Virgen De La Macarena (Bull Fighter’s Song). I remember practicing for months to memorize it... After hearing it, my dad said, ‘Wow you’re really playing the trumpet well, maybe you should go to be a music major.’ So that’s what started the idea... It kind of changed everything all in a short period of time right at the end of the year.”
While it was a “last minute thing” for Hetrick he says he thinks it was just “meant to be.” That belief seems all the more likely as no one else was musical in his family, although his dad, who worked as a coal miner, would joke that “he played the radio.”
Hetrick would go on to Clarion University of Pennsylvania to earn a degree in education and to Youngstown State University for a master’s degree in trumpet performance.
Following college he returned to Pennsylvania but had a hard choice to make. “At that time, all within one week I had an interview at Titusville High School for the band job, at Redbank Valley High School for the band job, and I got a call from the Glenn Miller Band to go on the road. So it was a tough decision. I don’t want to say I regret not playing with the Glenn Miller Band. Since then I’ve been on the same concert (stage) as them (while) being in another band, side by side in Pittsburgh, but I never played with them (as part of the band).” He chose the Redbank job.
Before arriving at Hickory Grove Elementary School, his journey would lead him to the Peters Township High School, south of Pittsburgh. By this time, he was already married to wife, Karen, who is also a music teacher, currently teaching in the Allegheny-Clarion Valley District.
What brought him back to Jefferson County was the fact that his parents were aging and having medical issues and it was hard for him to help them living three hours away. It would be Bill Ochs, a friend, who mentioned there might be a job opening in Brookville. Hetrick says, “It couldn’t have worked out better. It’s just a godsend that it worked out that way.”
Teaching approachHetrick has brought some changes to the music program at the elementary school including the forming of a jazz band, which normally doesn’t happen until the junior high level. That change has manifested into a larger jazz band in the upper grades. There are now 40 student musicians in the jazz band at the junior-senior high level.
After teaching for 39 years, Hetrick has also changed his approach to teaching. “It’s an ongoing thing you continually change through the years. I found I don’t know everything; that’s the first thing you have to admit, you don’t know everything and I think you’re better off thinking that right away and you come up with ways to make things work. I think that’s kept me fresh and kept me on top of where the kids are at and how they’re different. I think I’m very fortunate to be at Brookville. Let’s face it, I have enjoyed the kids here; the parents have been so supportive through the years. I’ve demanded a lot from the kids because I know that they’re capable of doing it. You have to have patience in the elementary. It’s a lot different than in high school. They learn the music a lot slower, but it’s worth it to challenge them and I’ve always been a firm believer to challenge them. And that’s why I’ve had to change my ideas of how to challenge them through the years, with less, probably less, time working with them now than I used to have. You have to come up with ways to make it work.”
There is one very important part of playing a musical instrument that hasn’t changed – practice. “That hasn’t changed. And that sometimes makes it a little more difficult because they (the students) want that instant gratification that you get from the iPad or iPhone, and you still have to put in the time. Perfect practice makes perfect...if they practice they become a better player, then it’s kind of infectious. The better you become, the more fun it is. If you don’t practice, it’s not going to be as fun, and you’re not going to enjoy it as much. We call it the practice cycle.”
To encourage students to practice, Hetrick has tried to include music that they enjoy. While he still does several “contest” pieces “because I know that it will cause them to become a better player by playing this technical music, but then I always try to play a popular song too, because that keeps them encouraged and they’re more likely to practice... I think I’ve done that more recently than I have (in the past). If I look back, 15-20 years ago, I maybe was doing all heavy pieces, then, and not catering to them as much and I’ve learned to do that. And it has made it successful,” he said.
“But I just think it is, you know, God has looked out for me. I’m a firm believer of that and many times I’ve prayed for him to give me just the strength, and to work hard and to do a good job with my kids and I know that’s a big part of it – why we’ve been successful with our program,” he said.
In good handsHetrick will be retiring at the end of the current school year but has no worries about the future of the music department at BASD.
He says he knew of Brookville’s musical talent even when teaching at Redbank Valley. “I learned a long time ago that Brookville has a good music program and that’s one of the reasons I felt comfortable coming here because I know new music was always important to Brookville clear back to (music educators) Reed and Tattersall, they always had a good program and I always felt proud of that fact and it caused me to want to always work hard to continue that tradition because we are so proud of our music program here; we’ve always had a good program and we want to keep that going. And we have all the young, really, really awesome young teachers now. So, I guess if anything I feel comfortable, leaving and knowing that it’s in good hands – Mr. (Kyle) Grabigel and Mrs. (Laura) Grabigel and our new orchestra person, Mr. Mathew King, and Miss (Anna) Osiol, the high school choir director.”
For the time being though, his thoughts are on preparing his students for the fifth and sixth grades spring concert, Thursday, April 16, at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.