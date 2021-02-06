CLEARFIELD –The Hoodie Hoo Day festivities return to Clearfield again this year on Feb. 20, but will have a virtual component due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hoodie Hoo is a mythical creature who sleeps in the winter.
On Hoodie Hoo Day, people are supposed to make noise and waive their hands to wake Hoodie Hoo up to drive away winter and bring an early spring, Jane Lee Yare, organizer of Hoodie Hoo Day festivities in Clearfield, said.
Hoodie Hoo Day has been celebrated in Clearfield for more than 10 years, Yare said.
Hoodie Hoo Day is on a Saturday but unlike past years where the festivities traveled throughout town, this year the Hoodie Hoo festivities will be held only at the Express Cafe in Downtown Clearfield from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Yare.
COVID-19 pandemic protocols and social distancing will be observed at the event and this year they hope to live stream the event over Facebook and have the Hoodie Hoo Countdown at noon on a local radio station.
Attendees will also get a chance to “shoot the groundhog” where for $1 participants get take three shots from a Nerf gun at a toy groundhog. Due to the pandemic, shoot the groundhog will be held on a picnic table outside the Express Cafe, Yare said.
Although the celebration won’t be traveling this year, Yare said noisemakers will be placed at several downtown restaurants for patrons to participate if they wish.
There will be an unofficial Hoodie Hoo celebration at the Express Cafe on Friday Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. where participants will get the chance to shoot the groundhog, Yare said. All proceeds from shoot the groundhog will go to a fund to help local small businesses, Yare said.
Yare said Hoodie Hoo Day is a fun event meant to chase away the winter blues, which is especially true this year with the pandemic and all the recent snows.
“I think its time we enjoy ourselves again,” Yare said.
Plus she said Hoodie Hoo Day is more fun than waiting around for a groundhog to tell everyone if winter is going to end.