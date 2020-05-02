HOUTZDALE — Houtzdale Borough is observing a momentous occasion this year. The 150th anniversary of the settlement of the borough is being observed.
When assisting with plans for the celebration, Councilman Zach Bloom got the idea to showcase where the community had come from on the borough’s new website. “The historical project really began with an idea to expand our following on social media. In late November of 2019, 25 historical photos of Houtzdale were posted. Each day, a different photo and a short caption were featured. We called this the “25 Days of Houtzdale History.” In January, when new Mayor Izen Lingenfelter came into office, Bloom said he suggested the borough concentrate on a new website where information about the municipality could be readily available for residents. Bloom agreed.
“He wanted to start pulling the borough into the 21st century and believed a new website was a start,” he said.
Directives associated with the COVID-19 pandemic sped up the website’s development, Bloom said. “The COVID-19 outbreak pushed the borough to create a page for residents to ask questions and where they could get information.”
During the time of preparation and anticipation of the new website, Bloom said he believed it would be helpful to council and residents to be able to access the borough’s ordinances. He said the borough’s decrees and minutes had been organized previously into binders but were never archived digitally. Bloom said he believed he could do that for residents.
“I’m having a lot of fun working through our old records. The goal of the project is to digitize the records and in the future, to put them on to our website so anyone can search the minutes and ordinances all the way back to roughly 1899. I’m so excited to be working on this project and I can’t wait to help unveil that website later this year.
“This process will be slow going as there is a lot of research and transcription to be done. Just the minutes and ordinances encompass an estimated 1,500 pages of text. And this doesn’t include the budget and account books from the late 1880s and on. I estimate that the ordinance transcription and digitization is the furthest to being completed, so these will probably be the first things published on the new website,” Bloom noted.
He said he has enjoyed perusing the information and learning about the borough. “So far there have been some interesting finds, including photocopies of a late 1800’s book which housed the original ordinances for the borough. These photo copies also contained a page which reflects the names of everyone who signed the petition for Houtzdale to become an incorporated borough in 1872. The best part of this project is reviewing, quite literally, the building of the town.”
Bloom said the process is not a speedy one. “So far ordinances No. 1-60 have been transcribed. These include ordinances addressing laying of sidewalks, curbs and gutters. They also established youth curfews, and even stipulations for telephone companies to set up poles. Another interesting find from the ordinances is a list of the chief burgesses of the town. We believe, from what we’ve read, the title of chief burgess to have had the same duties and responsibilities of a mayor. Although we have found no evidence to confirm this, we believe it to be the case.”
Bloom said he bases that conclusion on the method used currently to certify ordinances. “Today, ordinances require the signature of the mayor, and all of the ordinances transcribed so far, have the signature of the chief burgess. Once we can 100 percent confirm mayor and chief burgess are the same position, we can compile a list of these people from the very start of the town and have a list of every mayor since the borough was incorporated.”
Bloom said he hopes the project will also include a representation of council’s minutes. “The project will hopefully encompass the transcription of all the borough’s minutes as well. Council is missing minute book No. 1, but has all of the meeting minutes starting from roughly 1888. These have never been transcribed. I believe the process will be very difficult to do, but will contain even more historical finds.”
The borough hopes to launch its new website during the summer, he said, once all the information has been prepared. He and Lingenfelter plan to create a website that will include not only ordinances and minutes, but lots of useful information for residents.
That additional information will include budget breakdowns, information about council and the mayor, and online bill pay options for the yearly Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority fee.
Bloom said the strategy for development of the website has come from exploring websites used by other boroughs and communities. “We are finding ideas we like, and make those work for Houtzdale Borough. Overall the goal of the project is not just to create a website and transcribe old stuff but to make as much information available to our residents as possible.”
Although some the borough’s information is confidential, much of the data can be released on the website. “I think it’s incredibly important to make historical and current information available. Houtzdale might not be a big town in population or landmass, but that doesn’t mean we can’t do big things. Hopefully other boroughs in the area would follow our lead and add to the local historical record, which can help residents and visitors learn about our community’s collective past,” Bloom noted.
Lingenfelter said he too is looking forward to launching the website and having the information available to residents and those researching the borough. “My goal is to look out for the great residents we have here. We might be a small town but we have some incredible people living here who have accomplished great things. We continue to have young, talented minds emerging from this area. There are many components that I will be assisting the Houtzdale council with and one of those areas is education and information. I feel that this project is important for residents to be able to access information about their town and one of the best ways to do so it to bring our town to the digital age with a new website and online resource center. Having a new website will be a great tool for current residents and would help future residents access information in a timely manner.”