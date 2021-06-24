NEW BETHLEHEM — For many years, residents in the New Bethlehem area have enjoyed the annual Independence Day fireworks displays lighting up the skies above Red Bank Creek.
But this year, even more family-friendly events are being planned as the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce celebrates its first Freedom Fest on Saturday, July 3.
Chamber official said the expanded Independence Day offerings are a combination of two factors — the chamber’s desire to bring more into the community for families, and the toll the pandemic and a change of chamber leadership took on the group’s ability to host its annual wine walk in May.
“For this year, we’re replacing it with a more family-friendly event,” chamber board president Austin Blose said this week, noting that the chamber plans to bring the wine walk back on May 7, 2022.
Gennie Gerow, the chamber’s events coordinator, said that the group felt that the annual fireworks display could be expanded into a full day of fun.
“The goal of the chamber this year was to make it an all-day festival,” she said, adding that the day will check all the boxes in the chamber’s mission to provide activities to the community, while also supporting local businesses and nonprofit groups.
Located in Gumtown Park along Water Street, just a block off busy Route 28/66, the festival will open at noon on Saturday, and continue through the fireworks show at dusk, around 9:30 to 9:45 p.m.
“We’ll have two bounce houses set up for the kids,” Gerow said, noting that all day passes will be $5 for the houses. There will also be four carnival games offering small prizes for children.
Several food booths will be open during the event, including the chamber’s booth that will offer food and merchandise from past events at discounted prices.
One of the main attractions during the day will be the dunk tank, featuring local dignitaries and celebrities. Gerow said that the dunk tank schedule includes Mitch Blose at 12:30 p.m.; Clarion County Sheriff Rex Munsee and Clarion County District Attorney Drew Welsh at 1:30 p.m.; District Judge Jeffrey Miller and New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky at 2:30 p.m.; Jason Kundick and Redbank Valley High School principal Amy Rupp at 3:30 p.m.; Mike Kundick Jr. and Moby Kundick at 4:30 p.m.; and New Bethlehem Mayor Gordon Barrows and Redbank Valley High School teacher Dr. Joe Harmon at 5:30 p.m.
Also during the day, music will be provided on the park stage by Beamer Enterprises, and all three local fire companies are planning events.
Gerow said that the New Bethlehem Fire Company will provide a demonstration on firefighting tools, while the Distant Department will have its big truck on site for children to tour. Firefighters from Hawthorn will give a demonstration of the dry hydrant on Red Bank Creek.
Additionally, the New Bethlehem and Distant firefighters will operate food booths at the festival.
Throughout the day, Gerow said the chamber will be selling small games of chance tickets, and the Southern Clarion County Police Association will be on site selling its summer raffle and more.
At 7 p.m., the Leatherwood Band will perform on stage until the fireworks show, which will be presented directly across Red Bank Creek from the park by Pyro Extreme.
“I think it’s going to be a great day,” Blose said.
“This is another event where we want to bring the community together,” Gerow said, thanking the many sponsors whose donations will pay for the fireworks.
For more information, visit the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce online at redbankchamber.com.