BROOKVILLE — A new Jefferson County Fair queen, junior queen and princess will be crowned this afternoon when 24 girls compete for the titles on opening day of the 2019 Jefferson County Fair in Brookville.
Opening ceremonies will begin at 1:30 p.m. on the community stage. The Rev. Christopher McCloskey, pastor of Brockway Presbyterian Church, will give the devotional. Special music will be sung by the Village Voices of Brockway.
Prior to the opening ceremonies, the new Parker Prayer Place will be dedicated in memory of E. M. “Jack” Parker, a long-time friend of the fair.
The first event in front of the grandstand will be the garden tractor pull, beginning at noon today. Youngsters and the young-at-heart will be competing for prizes. Horse pulls will be held later in the afternoon, beginning with the mini-horsepulls at 4 p.m.
A wide variety of activities have been planned for the week. Fair authority member Toni Facchine said, “We are so excited about our grandstand events, entertainment and the many animals that will be on the ground.”
Grandstand events include truck and tractor pulls by Full Pull Productions on Monday and Tuesday nights, ATV races by Legends Powersports on Wednesday, a mud bog on Thursday, the Rawhide Rodeo on Friday and JM Motorsport’s figure 8 racing and demolition derby on Saturday.
Each day at the fair will feature different performers on the community stage, with entertainment to include Bingo games, square dancing and rock bands. The annual fiddler’s contest will be held Saturday afternoon, and rounding out the programs will be music and karaoke by Dazzle U.
The annual senior citizens picnic will be held Thursday, with entertainment by the Village Voices of Brockway following the lunch.
Throughout the day Thursday the Farm Bureau will be collecting non-perishable items for the local food bank.
The barns will be full of animals, including horses, beef and dairy, swine and poultry.
Several new contests will be featured in the general exhibits buildings, along with traditional entries. Baking contests will be judged Monday and Tuesday.
“All departments are ready to move forward,” Authority president Wayne Jackson said.
Admission to this year’s fair will be $9 per person, and includes all exhibits, grandstand and community stage shows, the carnival by Bartlebaugh Amusements, and parking.
Wednesday will be Sarvey Family Day at the fair, when admission will be $5 per person.
Gates will open at 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday. The carnival will open at 5 p.m. each day, with earlier openings at 4 p.m. Wednesday and 1 p.m. Saturday.