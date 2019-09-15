BROOKVILLE — In September of 1829 a meeting was held that would be the birth of Brookville and the formation of the county seat of Jefferson County.
Three county commissioners – John Mitchell of Centre County, Robert Orr of Armstrong County and Alexander McCalmont of Venango County – met at the home of James Barnett where they accepted the offer of John Pickering for land for the county seat, naming it Brookville because of the number of springs and streams in the area.
In a deed dated July 31, 1830, Pickering gave the county “the square of ground where the courthouse” now stands “upon which to erect county buildings.” In 1832 the first courthouse was built on the same tract of land where the current courthouse sits. It was torn down in 1866 and the current courthouse was completed three years later in 1869.
In the 1850s a jail and a house for the sheriff was built on the west side of the courthouse. That building was demolished in 1927 when the county added the rear wing that still is part of the courthouse today.
The county on Friday marked the 150 anniversary of the current courthouse’s compeletion. The all-day event included courthouse tours, the unveiling and dedication of a new World War II KIA/MIA Memorial on the courthouse lawn, a musical presentation by the Punxsutawney Area High School Marching Band, an art exhibit with the courthouse as its theme, an official ceremony on the front porch of the courthouse, cupcakes, an original play and the lighthing of the clock tower.
“The evening of Sept. 13, 1869, our courthouse was dedicated as a temple of justice to the county. The Honorable James Campbell, of Clarion County, the President Judge of the Judicial District, gave the dedication speech,” Jefferson County Commissioner Jack Matson said at the official anniversary ceremony. A recording of the words of that speech was then played over the loud speakers.
It was within this speech that those in attendance learned that it cost $80,000 to erect the current courthouse, which Campbell called “at once an honor and an ornament to the town and the county where the titles of their property may be securely kept, their wrongs redressed and their rights vindicated. It belongs to every man, woman and child in the county. They have a right to be proud of it, to guard it from injury, to protect it from harm.”
The Honorable Kevin M. Dougherty of the Pa. Supreme Court noted that “this courthouse signifies the best a county has to offer. I can be so bold as to say this edifice is a monument that was shaped by the people of Jefferson yet it is the thing that has shaped Jefferson County. You don’t realize the time capsule that you look at. The history, the rule of law, the protection of our citizenry all starts here. But mostly, what we have to realize and appreciate today is that 150 years ago the constitution proved it could work. When the executive, the legislature and the judiciary branches of the government come together good things happen. You’re looking at it.”
State Rep. Cris Dush, of Brookville, said that less than 40 years after the first courthouse was erected, “the need became apparent for a temple of justice, as president judge James Campbell, Jefferson County’s first president judge, called this building, to be erected for the citizens of Jefferson County. Temple of justice is a fitting description of the purpose of buildings like this.”
Borough Councilman Randy Bartley, in talking about the courthouse, said “This didn’t happen by accident. This was a vision. The original commissioners in a pioneer community, shortly after the Civil War, had a vision to build this structure. In 1927, the county commissioners floated a bond issue ... it was the right thing to do. They put in an elevator, they put the L on here. The commissioners who decided to rehab this building not many years ago, and they tore this thing apart and built it up ... it was done becuase it was the right thing to do. The current commissioners shined the old girl up today and people, you have reason to be proud.”
Jefferson County President Judge John H. Foradora quoted Pope Paul VI saying “If you want peace, work for justice. But justice is an illusive proposition. What is justice... We’re human, we’re prone to make mistakes. We need to acknoledge those mistakes and move on together. But there are times we actually see that justice. Today we are asked to decided every facet of human life and human mind. From preconception to post grave and even out into the stratusphere but we do that with the idea that justice is here. Even though we can’t achieve justice in 2019 when you pull into this town, this building still stands for justice because at least once a week I walk in my large courtroom and there are people in there taking pictures that say ‘We drove in off the interstate. What a beautiful courthouse you have. This is just a wonderful building.’ So it still sends the message, this is where justice is served and we try as humans to meet that.”
Also speaking during the ceremony was Deb Pontzer, on behalf of U.S. Congressman Glenn “G.T.” Thompson. Pontzer read a floor speech Thompson gave on Thursday about the 150th anniversary. Also speaking was Moriah Hathaway, who read a proclaimtion on behalf of Gov. Tom Wolf.