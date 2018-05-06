BROOKVILLE — “I was the guy with no hope,” said Justin Buchanon after being recognized as the first graduate of the Jefferson County Regional Drug Court (RDC) program.
A ceremony was held Thursday afternoon in the Jefferson County Courthouse, with Potter County Senior Judge John Leete, who is also the RDC judge, presiding.
“We are going to celebrate Justin, our very first graduate . . . he is ready to move on,” Leete said. “Should we use the word graduation, because on the road to sobriety, this is just a stop on the road.
“We celebrate this man’s accomplishments and are so thankful for all he has contributed, but this is just a stop on the road. Sobriety is a strange journey, because it doesn’t have a specific destination,” he said. “You can’t say after two years or four years, ‘I’ve got this licked.’ Sobriety is a life-long journey. Addiction is the most cruel of habits; you really can’t defeat it, it’s still there in the distance.”
Leete presented Buchanon with a graduation certificate, saying, “It’s been quite a journey, one I hope you are going to continue. It has been a real pleasure to work with you. You have finished this program, and finished it so well.”
Jefferson County’s Regional Drug Court has been in operation since February 2017. There are presently 25 participants. The mission of the program is to rehabilitate individuals to become productive members of the community through clean and sober living.
Leete told Buchanon, “You were the very first person as we were feeling our way here in Jefferson County, as we were getting started, working on our policy and procedure, working on our staffing, working on our treatment.”
After receiving his graduation certificate Buchanon talked briefly about his journey towards sobriety.
“I was the guy with no hope,” he said. “The change in my life was Jesus Christ. God has sent some amazing people in my life”
He introduced three friends whose lives have been affected by his participation in the program. The youngest was his son.” This kid is the most important thing in my life,” he said. “When I was weak, you were my strength.” Working together, he said, they learned that “you have to show people that it doesn’t matter if you get knocked down, you get up and keep on fighting.”
The guest speaker was a man named Jordan, who completed the RDC program in Erie. He talked briefly about what he has done to maintain his sobriety. “I keep recovery in the center of my life,” he said. Saying that temptations to return to his old lifestyle came into his life, “thank God I had a sponsor and they kind of put me in check. Somehow by the grace of God I’ve managed to get to where I’m at now, which is the best I’ve ever done in life. I start my days out by reading my recovery book or opening my Bible.” He also said he goes to recovery meetings as often as possible and talks to his sponsor. “When probation calls now, I don’t get scared,” he said.
Jordan said that the temptations to go back to his former lifestyle don’t “go away, the struggle stays there. Ten years from now it will be there. But I’m really tired of seeing people die. Whatever works for you, stay with it. The best thing about this program is the peace of mind”
RDC is a comprehensive program for individuals with non-violent drug-related offenses. RDC includes mandatory drug testing, involvement with the 12-step program, community service and court reviews every other week. Participants must complete all four phases of a 14-month program to meet graduation criteria and are encouraged to participate in on-going recovery support after graduation, explained Jefferson County Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik.
The RDC mission is to increase public safety and reduce the costs of crime on society by identifying and treating non-violent drug involved offenders and military veterans, enabling them to make positive lifestyle changes.
The Regional Drug Court team includes Leete, attorney Chris Konzel, RDC coordinator; and representatives from the probation department, offices of the district attorney and public defender, veterans outreach specialists and veteran mentor coordinators from Elk, Forest and Jefferson counties. The steering committee includes President Judge Maureen Skerda, Forest County; President Judge John Foradora, Jefferson County; President Judge Richard Masson, Elk County; Leete; and P. Karen Blackburn from the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.