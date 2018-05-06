Today

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.