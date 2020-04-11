REYNOLDSVILLE — While many organizations are seeing negative impacts as a result of the current shutdown because of the coronavirus, the Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority has seen an increase in drop-offs.
Solid Waste Authority Director Donna Cooper attributed the surge in recycling to more residents being at home during the pandemic.
“As it stands right now the Jefferson County drop-off sites are still open and we’ve actually seen a little bit of an increase in recycling,” Cooper said.
She did note that the hazardous waste collection originally scheduled for May 2 at the Falls Creek Goodwill has been canceled.
She said that because of the closure of non-essential businesses, Environmental Coordination Services and Recycling (ECS&R), which the Solid Waste Authority works with for the drop-off, is currently closed.
“They (ECS&R) had canceled all collections through April and I was kind of hesitant that we would be able to hold ours, so we’re going to go ahead and cancel it,” Cooper said.
She noted a drop-off at the same location is still on as scheduled for Sept. 12.
“All of our materials that we collect from our drop-off sites go down to the Indiana County Solid Waste Authority and right now they are still open, so we’re still able to market the materials through them,” Cooper said.
She said a benefit of the sites is the containers are set up to put the materials inside without touching anything and noted that the drivers picking up the materials have been taking protective measures.