CLARION — The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry and the Clarion Mall hosted a Job and Education Fair on Wednesday, April 28. Almost 70 job seekers were able to speak with and/or apply for jobs with 48 businesses.
One of the requests during the event was for a later time for the event so that people unable to come during the day would have the opportunity to speak with businesses regarding employment.
With that in mind, the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry and the Clarion Mall have set a second event for 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, at the mall.
Businesses and educational institutions are invited to participate. The cost is $30.
If your business would like to be a part or if you have any questions and concerns related to the event, emails and calls can be directed to the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry at tracy@clarionpa.com or 814-226-9161.