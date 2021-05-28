CLARION — Usually going to the Clarion Mall means taking in a movie, grabbing a bite to eat, getting a manicure, or having business with the Department of Motor Vehicles. On May 26 at least 16 people went to the mall from 5-8 p.m. seeking employment or other opportunities offered by the more than 25 entities participating in the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry’s (CACBI) Job and Education Fair.
“I’m retired Army. I’m here just trying to find some work to keep me in a little extra money. I heard about it (the job fair) this morning so I figured I’d stop by and see what kind of things they had to offer,” said Ken Reynolds, of Leeper.
Wednesday’s job fair was the second such event hosted by the CACBI at the Clarion Mall in the last four weeks. Almost 70 job seekers turned out on April 28 to speak with or apply for employment with some of the 48 businesses represented.
“One of the things, talking with them (the participating businesses), was a request for an evening job fair to attract those working someplace else (during the day) or looking for a part-time job. We wanted to do it soon because we know that there are businesses out there needing employees desperately. You see it everywhere,” said Tracy Becker, Chamber executive director.
“Very rarely do you find a business that’s not looking for an employee. Almost every business I talked to, if it’s banking, restaurants, bars, retail, manufacturing, they’re all hiring. I mean, everybody is hiring.”
Recognizing the wide spectrum of employment opportunities, Becker said, “We’re encouraging everyone to talk to the different businesses, explore. If you’ve ever thought about getting into a business, but you’re not sure what it’s really about, explore and talk to the individual that’s here.
“If you want to get into healthcare or if you want to get into retail. I’ve got a couple lumber companies, I’ve got some manufacturers. Here’s the opportunity to explore.”
A shortage of employees, exacerbated by circumstances surrounding the pandemic, was a theme echoed by many of the business people in attendance.
“We definitely need drivers, which has been true probably for the past few years. There’s been an industry-wide driver shortage. We’ve seen even less applications since COVID than we normally would,” said Jenna McIntyre, who was recruiting for McCauley Trucking and Warehousing in Brookville.
“Last month was not very good. We saw a decrease of about 75 percent in applicants. This month has picked up a little bit. We are just having a hard time getting people to come in for interviews,” said Mandy Nugent, representing Brookville-based WRC Senior Services.
The scarcity of potential employees currently on the market is especially frustrating for those seeing upticks in business. “It’s just horrible. We’re not even running full speed. The lumber business is really good right now and we can’t even run full speed because we can’t find guys,” said Dennis Hickman, owner of Hickman Lumber and Allegheny Mountain Hardwood Flooring in Emlenton, Pa.
“We have a lot of openings right now, more than before COVID. We’re hoping for at least a few candidates that we can reach out to after this (the job fair), that we can call and hopefully bring in for an interview and pursue employment,” said Lakyn Braumagin, of Advanced Drainage Systems (ADS) of Shippenville.
One attendee who stopped by the ADS booth to speak with Braumagin and associate Ken Curfman was Michael Greenawalt, a self-described laborer from Clarion.
“I’m looking for a new job, I’m willing to do just about anything,” said Greenawalt. “Due to the virus it’s been kind of hard (finding work), but now that things are starting to open back up it’s getting to be easier.”
As the area starts to turn the corner on the pandemic and unemployment eligibility requirements in the state begin to change, many employers are looking forward to filling vacancies.
Laurie Ditz, representing Clarion fiberboard manufacturer KronoSpan, said, “I’m truly hoping that we see an increase in the number of applicants.”
“We would really love to get some great people who are willing to put the time in and become part of a team,” said Ditz’s fellow KronoSpan recruiter, Missy Call.
McIntyre is similarly optimistic, saying, “Just seeing more applications would be helpful so we can reach out and do recruiting. I do hope that’ll help (more stringent unemployment requirements).”
“When you go around to these businesses, they are struggling,” Becker said. “Are businesses going to close down completely and then everybody’s going to go ‘well, there’s nowhere to go shopping, there’s nowhere to go eat.’ What’s going to happen to our businesses?
“I want to be opening businesses. I want to be growing. We need to all do that together.”