BROOKVILLE — Mike and Abby Kaltenbach, the new owners of Plyler’s Buffet and Family Restaurant, look to the future and becoming an integral part of the community.
“We’re definitely planning on getting involved in the community. We have two kids and they go to Brookville so we want to support the community as much as we can,” Abby Kaltenbach says.
“Lots of sports banquets and things, we’d like to see that and we see ourselves sponsoring Little League teams,” her husband Mike Kaltenbach said.
Abby Kaltenbach summed it up saying, “We want this to be our family business, family focus.” Her husband agrees, saying “even when we were living in Florida, we thought no matter what we do we want to just be able to be in the same town as our restaurant, as our kids’ school so we can go all in on it – whether it’s fundraisers for the school or whatever.”
The couple have lived in Florida for the past 11 years, working in the restaurant business. He worked at Wolf’s Den and the Holiday Inn in Clarion, and then majored in hotel management at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania. “I’ve always wanted my own restaurant,” he said, so when the opportunity arose to purchase Plyler’s they returned to the area with their two children.
Their sons are ages 13 and 8, and both are on board with the new business. Abby and Mike Kaltenbach say they were a bit nervous making the move back to Pennsylvania as the 13-year-old was only 2 years old when they first moved to Florida and the 8-year-old was born in Florida. They put the idea of moving back to Pennsylvania, closer to family, to the two boys and said it was a family decision. Since the move, the two boys are doing well in the Brookville Area School District and have jumped into sports such as swimming and wrestling. They’ve also been at the restaurant helping their mom and dad clean and get ready for the restaurant’s reopening this past week.
“They’re going to learn work ethic in that dish room,” dad Mike says. “I started washing dishes when I was 15 years old at Wayside (Inn, Lucinda). That was hard work and I want him to get in that dish room too, learn what it takes to earn a dollar.”
The couple plan to also work with other local businesses and feature items on the menu while noting the local source. He says he wants customers to know that “this item was prepared because of Tom’s Meats or Hollenbaugh’s Hometown Meat market or wherever he can get ingredients locally. “I want people to know I’m using those products,” he said, so they know where their food is coming from.
The two plan to be at the restaurant each day. While Abby will be the face customers see in the front of the restaurant, and taking care of scheduling and payroll, Mike will be in the kitchen cooking up a storm. Mondays, they will be closed to continue with their maintenance projects. The restaurant will be open Tuesdays through Sundays.