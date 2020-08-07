CLARION — With the initiation of statewide coronavirus mitigation efforts during mid-March, particularly those impacting non-life sustaining business, many entities that provide public services throughout the Tri-County area found themselves having to alter existing practices or close outright. The Clarion Free Library was no exception, shuttering its doors March 16. With the library’s closure, patrons in the Clarion-area were not only unable to borrow books, but also lost such things as free computer and internet access, printing and copying services, and in-person children’s programming.
Reopening of the library has been a gradual process, with the most recent step in the return to normalcy coming July 6 when the public was again given access to the building, albeit on a limited basis. Not only are hours of operation truncated, but just five patrons are allowed in at a time and many parts of the library are off-limits.
The library is currently open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday an10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. These hours give the staff adequate opportunity to thoroughly clean the library before opening and after closing, as well as during the middle of daily operations. “We close during that hour (from 2-3 p.m.) and we clean everything all over again. The tables, computers, door handles, everything,” said library director Ian Snyder.
For reasons related to social distancing, library visitation is by appointment, with a maximum of five patrons permitted in the building. Of those five, only three can use the computer workstations, which are wiped down after each use. Appointments are 30 minutes long and all patrons must wear masks. There is some flexibility built into these protocols.
“If people need more time, we have the flexibility to allow that. But for some times, we have quite the demand, so we only want to guarantee that half hour. If someone wants a full hour on the computers and there’s nobody waiting, they can continue their time,” Snyder said.
Additionally, provisions may be made if an individual is unable to wear a mask. “If someone has a reason they cannot wear a mask, we will schedule a time for them to come in. We’ll clean the library down, let them in and only them, and we’ll lock the library to everybody else. Then when they’re done, we’ll clean the library and reopen,” Snyder said.
Presently only the lobby, front desk and computer work stations are open to the public, while the children’s room, upstairs stacks and used book room remain closed.
“By limiting where patrons can be, it gives us a better control of the area,” Snyder said. “Because of our limited staff, the amount of cleaning to be done would be a little bit overwhelming if we had all those areas open.
“I know some libraries in the county have open stacks, but if a patron touches a book they have to quarantine it. You have to either trust everybody to do what they’re supposed to be doing or follow them around to make sure they are. We figured it was easier for everybody involved if we just had those sections closed.”
Though the children’s room is closed, the library’s summer reading program is still happening. Instead of taking place in-person, however, the children’s librarian, Jean Gathers Smith, has assembled Grab and Go Activity Bags for pick-up. Each bag contains reading suggestions, puzzles, mazes, STEM activities, crafts, songs, recipes and prizes. “Miss Jean,” as she is more commonly known, also posts activities, pictures, videos and messages on the library’s Facebook page as a means of keeping children engaged.
The library continues to offer the curbside service began in mid-June, perhaps the first step in its phased reopening. Per the program, patrons check the library’s online catalog and make a selection, after which they call their choice into the library and schedule pick-up time. In conjunction with this, Smith also put together topic-specific bundles of picture books for children that can be ordered in advance for pickup.
Clarion Free Library’s commitment to patron safety begins with its staff, who must wear masks and are only allowed into the building if they have a temperature below 100.4 degrees. A sneeze guard has been placed on the front desk to act as a see-through barrier between staff and patrons.
“Safety is our number one priority,” Snyder said. “We’re focused on the safety of both the public and our staff. We want to make sure that we don’t take too many steps backwards, depending on how things turn out. We’re willing to work with everybody just to make sure that they’re getting the services they need.”