PHILIPSBURG — The annual Keno Beezer Wiffle Ball Classic, a tradition with roots in Osceola Mills, returns Aug. 21.
The tournament, presented by the P-O Educational Foundation, will take place at the Elks Lodge and Country Club in Philipsburg. The event benefits the foundation, according to tournament director and member of the P-O Educational Foundation, Brian Pelka.
Wiffle ball is similar to baseball. However, there is no base running, according to Pelka. A mat, which if hit signifies an out, is placed behind home plate. Lines are painted on the field with spray paint creating the pitcher’s circle.
Pelka is continuing the search for teams to take the field. Each team has three adult members. The tournament itself is double elimination. The $75 entry fee includes food and drink.
When the foundation held the first tournament, 15 teams participated. A year later, 20 teams competed. Continuing the trend, Pelka would like to see 25 teams this year. Any team interested in entering the tournament should contact Pelka at bpelka@pomounties.org.
The competitors hail from various areas. Teams from State College have participated, he said. The first pitch usually begins at 8 a.m. As time progresses, competition can grow fierce.
“Some people are there just for the sport of it,” said Pelka. “As teams keep getting eliminated and the winners advance, it gets pretty competitive… People want that title. They want to win the classic.”
To understand the classic, people must turn to the 1990s, according to Pelka. A tournament was held multiple years over the Fourth of July weekend in Osceola Mills. It then disappeared.
“The wiffle ball tournament went away for a while,” said Pelka. “People just weren’t interested in hosting it. It was gone for about eight or nine years, and then I suggested to the education foundation, they were looking for a good fundraiser, I suggested that we bring the wiffle ball tournament back.”
Pelka has fond memories of participating in the tournament.
“I played every year I could until it went away,” Pelka said. “It was always such a great thing. You always looked forward to it every summer, and it was kind of sad to see it go away for awhile. But I think we found the right fit to bring it back under the umbrella of the education foundation.”
The foundation, established in 2014, operates as a nonprofit organization, Pelka noted. It helps support the Philipsburg-Osceola School District.
“The education foundation gives back to the students and the staff of the district,” he said. “We do that through scholarships and mini grants for teachers, but we need to generate revenue.”
Mini-grants, in the amount of $500, support a teacher’s curriculum. Pelka remembers a computer teacher applying and using the money to buy what he described as mini-robots for students to practice coding. The foundation gives more than $4,000 a year in teacher grants.
Scholarship money, totalling $2,000 a year, benefits graduating seniors, Pelka said. The scholarships are awarded based on academic excellence and require an application process.
The classic draws in funds for the foundation, according to the foundation’s treasurer Donna Wasilko. The classic generates about $5,000 gross. The foundation pays for the player’s meal and drinks along with various equipment.
Donations help. The spray paint, for example, is donated.
The foundation holds drawings and an auction during the event. The big prizes include a 32-inch Roku TV and a Bissell Pet Stain Eraser, Pelka said.
Local businesses generate the “big money.” Corporate sponsors gain some advertising rights, bringing banners or other advertising material. The public can also make donations throughout the year to the foundation. People can earmark donations for specific departments or sections, such as the band or an athletic team.
The foundation members are looking forward to the classic.
“The upcoming wiffle ball classic, of course, will be a success like the last two were. It is for a wonderful cause that benefits our foundation,” said Wasilko.
People need not play on a team to partake in the event. The foundation asks for a $20 donation for people to come, eat and drink, Pelka noted. These people can sit in the pavilion or bring a chair.
Last year, the tournament was canceled because of the pandemic.
“This year, we’re excited to be able to do it and bring it back,” Pelka said. “We feel like a lot of people are really in need of something like this because the last year people haven’t been doing much as far as community events.”