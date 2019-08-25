CLARION — Starting kindergarten can not only be a time of excitement for a child, but also a time of apprehension. Recognizing this, Clarion Area Elementary School (CAES) hoped to facilitate a positive transition for incoming students through its Kinder Camp program on August 13-15. A voluntary program, 25 children, or about half of the new kindergarten class, participated.
“If I’m a kindergartner, I’m a 5 year old, walking into a building with 400 kids in it, that’s an intimidating, overwhelming experience. It’s (Kinder Camp) a three day experience where they are the only students in the building. They come in from 8 (a.m.) to 1 (p.m.) for three days in a row. And it’s expectations, processes, learning the rooms, layout of the building, all of that stuff. But again, they’ll be the only students in the school. Just a much more calm setting for that very first transition into the school experience,” Roger Walter, elementary school principal, said.
“They’ll come in in the mornings, they’re already paired up with their classroom teacher. So everybody coming to Kinder Camp will be with their kindergarten teacher for the school year – really fostering that initial relationship, making students feel safe and comfortable.”
CAES already had a transition program of sorts in place, comprised primarily of a parent meeting, Find Your Room Day and a staggered start the first week. Kinder Camp now serves as a lead-in for this two week transitional period that culminates with the entirety of each kindergarten class coming together on the third day of school.
“This (Kinder Camp) really just gives the kids a chance to get in here,”kindergarten teacher Robin Henry says. “It’s a big school, it’s a big classroom, (Kinder Camp) really just gets them settled and gets them to know us a little bit better – takes away those fears.”
“It’s nice to do Kinder Camp because nobody else will be in the school. And they’ll get a taste of what it’s like. And then on those staggered start days, they’ll have a small group with the school being filled with everybody here,” kindergarten teacher Heather Larson said.
Though the teachers implemented activities mirroring the kindergarten curriculum, such as rhyming, phonemic awareness, sorting and counting, emphasis was placed on becoming comfortable with the routines of the new setting as opposed to meeting any learning goals.
“We mapped out what our day looks like when school starts. So we’re going to follow that same kind of schedule during Kinder Camp. They’ll come in in the morning, they’ll hang their backpack up or we’ll show them ‘you go to your cubby.’ We’re going to follow the same pattern as the school year,” Larson said.
Added kindergarten teacher Amy Pete, “We always start with the rules, what’s expected of them. Going through the routine of what our day is going to be once school starts. Just knowing the routines, when they come in the first day they’ll have a little more self-confidence.”
“Of course, routines in kindergarten don’t get mastered in three days or four days or five days. So, you know, somebody could probably argue, “You’re going to do this when school starts, why do you need Kinder Camp?’ But, if we have almost half of our class coming that’s half our class that’ll have had our routine for almost three full days,” Henry explained.
In addition to helping the children get a head start on learning the school’s routine, Kinder Camp also gave the teachers a better idea of what to expect with regard to the students themselves.
“I think it’s a good time just to get to know the kids a little bit more and spend some extra time with them,” Henry said. “It kind of gives us an advantage on half of our class of getting to know them, seeing where they’re at, understanding their needs. ‘Where do I need to go with this child?’ ‘What do I need to do for this child.’”
Ultimately, Walter hopes Kinder Camp is but one means by which the community values the school. “I just think that the Clarion Area School District, our goal is to become like a community hub, a community center. We just really want things to be focused back on the importance and the value of the school in the community. So we want people to feel welcome and feel the building is a part of the community.”
“I think it’s a good resource for the community to see the school will open its doors early and get these kids in here and help them. Because it is a big transition. It’s one of the biggest ones I think they’re going to have,” Henry said.
The first day of school at CAES is Wednesday, August 28.