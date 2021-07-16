BiGLER — Several weeks ago, Russ Krise was honored as the Citizen of the Year at the Bigler YMCA’s annual Strawberry Festival.
For Krise, who for more than 30 years served as the Bigler YMCA’s Executive director, the recognition was a full circle moment. He retired in May after 33 years of service to the Bigler YMCA and many local children who attended its programs throughout the years.
“As the Y’s director I wasn’t allowed to receive the award and as soon as I retired they presented it to me,” he said.
Krise was hired for the position in 1988 when he graduated from college. He said he had another job promised to him in Harrisburg when the YMCA’s board met with him to encourage him to accept the position because of his numerous and close connections to the facility and its programs.
“I had helped raise money to build the YMCA – before that it was a community center, and on my breaks from college I ran the programs. The board came to me and asked if I didn’t want to do something different and if I wanted the challenge,” Krise said.
Krise took the job and never looked back although he thought at the beginning he thought he likely would only be executive director for a short period of time and then move on.
“I thought I would stay a few years and build the program but once I got going I really liked it,” he said.
After he married and children were born, Krise said he was certain Bigler was the place he wanted to stay. “I thought it was a good place to raise a family,” he added.
Board Secretary Pat Partash said, “For more than 33 years, Russ has served the community where he was raised. The board is very proud of his commitment to the Bigler YMCA and the children of Bigler. It is the goal of the Y to provide as many activities for the youth of the community as possible.”
Krise said the board wanted to focus on giving the children and teens of the town organized activities to keep them engaged physically and occupy their minds. “The YMCA built a huge afterschool program, operating on fitness and tutoring.” Each day, after school, approximately 250 kids would attend the program for one hour of fitness activities and one hour of studying.
“It is the program I am most proud of,” Krise said, noting the program made an impact both on those who participated through the years and similar facilities in surrounding communities who patterned programs after Bigler YMCA’s
Partash said Krise would often wait for the students outside the Bradford Elementary School and then escort them to the YMCA. “In the early years Krise could be seen daily walking the Bradford Elementary School children down the hill to the Bigler Y for the afterschool program including Operation Total Fitness. These programs provided a safe haven for kids until their parents got home from work.”
She said Krise had programs to benefit youth year around. “He supervised the free summer playground program, scheduled all sports activities and so much more. Russ always took the extra time to guide area youth in the right directions.”
Partash also spoke about a program developed by the late Ray Walker to give youth exposure to pursuits they might not otherwise be aware of. “The Bigler YMCA’s Hobby Club, developed by Mr. Walker, was designed to give children a chance to experience different activities as a group. Russ, along with Mr. Walker, would gather the youth and take them on afternoon trips to local places of interest.”
Krise was also very involved with the Bigler YMCA’s annual fundraiser, the Strawberry Festival, held each year in June since 1949. The festival began to raise funds to build a playground and now sees its proceeds directed to supporting the summer playground that is free to children who attend.
Partash said this year’s two-day festival, which had to be canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19, was a great success with more than 1,000 people attending. “We are very blessed to have people in our community who volunteer to work in the concession stand, donate food and sell tickets.”
Krise said even though he has retired as the YMCA’s executive director he remains involved and committed to the program as a member of the Bigler YMCA’s board of directors.
He said there are many people who have supported him during his career. “Ray Walker was a like a mentor to me and set a great example. He always gave back to the community whether it was his time or his funds. He showed me the importance of community.”
He also thanked the Bigler YMCA’s board of directors for putting their trust in him. “They always supported my decisions,” he said.