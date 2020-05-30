CLARION — With spring transitioning to summer homeowners are currently focused on bringing their yards up to snuff and taking care of landscaping projects. “Maybe because people are spending the summer at the house, entertaining more at the house, having family over and having cookouts and stuff, the work is there,” said Bob Sawyer, owner of Sawyer’s Nursey and Landscaping in Corsica.
Though Sawyer couldn’t open his garden center until Governor Tom Wolf eased pandemic restrictions to the “yellow phase,” he was already busy on the landscaping side of the business. That’s because in Pennsylvania, unlike other states which had similar stay-at-home measures, the provision of lawn care and maintenance was considered an essential service.
“We were allowed to go out and do what we normally do at people’s houses. I talked to somebody in New York and they were only allowed to do the bare essentials – cut grass, trim shrubs, and clean-up,” Sawyer said.
“We were allowed to put in patios, walkways, install plants, clean-up, mulch, mow grass, all that other stuff. I was able to slowly get my crews back to work and now everybody’s back.”
According to Teresa Lapinto, an owner of C & A Trees located just south of Clarion, they’ve had crews out since the beginning of March. “We finished our spring clean-ups and planting. Then we started installing lawns. The grass was growing so we were mowing,” she said.
Both Sawyer and Lapinto are operating under a new normal, however, following the Pennsylvania Landscape and Nursery Association’s (PLNA) newly established best management practices for keeping employees and customers safe. Per the PLNA’s website these measures include enforcing sanitation protocols for all common spaces and trucks, staggering crew start times, limiting crews to one person per truck, and minimizing the use of shared equipment and tools.
“We’re trying to get everything orchestrated before we get to the home. When our crew shows up there’s really no interaction with anyone, just our crew there doing the work. And the beauty of landscaping is you’re not working side-by-side, you have to do social distancing. It’s natural,” Lapinto noted.
Added Sawyer, “We’re not going into people’s houses or being in close contact with them. I can easily watch guys and set it up so they’re working at a minimum of six feet apart, sometimes 10, 20, 30 feet apart. We adopted these (the PLNA best practices) for the season, not just for a month. We retrained ourselves because we don’t know how long this is going to go.
“For instance, I have a lot of equipment. I said ‘if you’re running that tractor today, nobody else runs that tractor.’ You’re handling the controls, steering wheel, all this other stuff. So we had to retrain.”