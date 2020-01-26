BROOKVILLE — People looking to learn more about tapping trees and making maple syrup gathered Thursday night in Brookville to listen to Penn State Extension educator Scott Weikert, from the Forest County Extension office.
He, like some of the others attending the class, has been making maple syrup as a hobby rather than as a business because of the amount of sap needed to make a gallon of syrup. Weikert says he taps about 50-60 maple trees.
While many people may think that only one type of maple tree produces the sweet sap needed for the maple syrup making process, Weikert listed several trees both in the “hard” maples and “soft” maples categories. These included: sugar maples and black maples, both hard trees, and red and silver maples, which are both soft maples.
One can tell those maple trees with the sweet sap by their leaves and bud positions. The “right” maple trees have “opposite leaf arrangements,” he said. This means if there is a leaf on the right side of the branch, there is a corresponding leaf on the left side. This can still be seen as the tree begins to bud out. Maple syrup sap, however, is collected before the tree begins to leaf out. Once it begins to leaf out, the maple syrup sap collecting season is at an end. The leaves have jagged edges as well. The maples with smooth edges are Norway maples and they are not used for maple syrup.
To get sap from the trees, he noted that the weather conditions have to be right. Those conditions include a freezing and thawing period. Nighttime temperatures must be below freezing while daytime temps must get above freezing, making making the months of February and March ideal for local sap collecting most years.
This timeframe, he said usually begins in mid Februrary and will last anywhere from four to six weeks. However, this process is dependent on the weather and can change yearly.
Tapping trees too early can cause them to stop flowing too early and tapping for too long – after buds break open – can give the syrup undesirable flavors and have an off color.
The sap flows during the freezing and thawing process because it causes changes in the pressure within the tree. As the temperatures rise, positive pressure develops and causes the sap to rise. As temps lower, negative pressure develops stopping the flow of sap.
Even tapping a tree every year is a process. One can not use the same tap hole each year. The tree quickly heals itself when the tap is removed after the sap collecting season ends. The healing process causes a dark wood to form which is not good for sap collection therefore the taps must be moved to the left or right or up or down.
Even how far into the tree hole is drilled for the tapping process is important. The shavings should be light cream in color because it is in the light colored wood that the sap flows. Drill too far into the tree and tap into darker shavings, the sap will be yellow which in turn means dark syrup and off flavors.
Anyone new to the hobby will be happy to note that expensive metal buckets are not necessary to collecting the sap. Weikert stresses, however, that the container used be food safe. Any food safe container with a lid is good just know what was in the container before you use it. He said even it the container is cleaned out, if it wasn’t used for food items, it is best not to use it.
Unless you are using tubing that is connected to each tree tap and empties into the collection container, one will have to empty the buckets attached to each tree into a collection container. From this container, the sap should flow to the evaporator otherwise hobbyists must continue to add small amounts of sap to the evaporator themselves.
Weikert noted that the evaporator does not need to be an expensive piece of equipment either. His handout listed using two 50-gallon metal barrels and a barrel wood stove kit (door, feet and chimney adaptor). What’s important is that there is airflow under the wood and a chimney to carry smoke and ash away from the pan holding the sap.
To know when the sap becomes syrup with 66-68 percent sugar content, one must monitor the boiling temperature. Using a thermometer to check it, the sap should be around 212 when it is boiling and when that temperature rises another 7.25 degrees, it should be syrup. Once the sap hits the boiling temperature begins to rise, it will reach a point, he says, when it will rise quickly and one has to be prepared to remove it from the heat or risk burning the it.
“We pulled it off (the heat) at 5 degrees above boiling point and finished it in a pot on the side burner of a gas grill,” he said, noting that it gave him better control.
Once it has reached the syrup stage, it still must be filtered to remove any impurities that might have been in the sap.
While it is a lot of work as the cooking of the sap takes a long time, Weikert said he believes anyone who tries it will find they enjoy it.
Saying he is not an expert in maple syrup making, he offered three resources for those looking to try their hand at it. The first source is the University of Vermont, Proctor maple Research Center, which he noted is the king of maple research. Vermont is the number one producer of maple syrup. Pennsylvania is ranked 4th. The center can be found online at UVM.edu/extension/maple
Other sources included:
- North American Maple Syrup Producer’s Manual Ohio State University
- Cornell Maple Program: https://blogs.cornell.edu/cornellmaple/