BROOKVILLE — A new dealership and trucking center will be opening in Brookville by late September or early October and is bringing 12-14 service technician jobs to the area.
Legacy Trucking Center Inc. bought the property where the Day’s Inn had once been located, near Interstate 80, in the spring of 2017. Construction began in December of 2017 and despite some slowdowns, the project is right on schedule. Paving is expected to begin this week on the site.
As a dealership, Legacy Trucking Center, Inc., will have the three areas dealships have – sales, parts and service. “We’re going to have truck sales here. We’re going to have a significant amount of inventory. We’re going to have over the road trucks, locational trucks – you name it we’re going to have it here,” said Operations Manager Brent Woodrow, of the Brookville site.
The location is also ideal because of the exposure it will bring, he said.
“We’re sitting right here on the interstate, which has so much thru traffic on it, it is the short cut, the corridor between Chicago and New York City, which there is a lot of truck traffic between the two. This is about the halfway point. So we’re really excited to be able to offer this to our customers, to offer the service here, our Mack and Volvo products.”
Along with the interstate, the site also gives access to other major routes – 322, 36 and 28.
The Brookville site will be incorporated with seven other parts and service Legacy Truck Centers Inc. locations. The Brookville site will take over the central parts distribution so “we’re going to move our warehouse here that’s going to distribute to the other locations,” said Mitch Boyer, Parts manager. “We are the largest Mac/Volvo dealer group in the state – Legacy Trucks Mac/Volvo.”
Not only will the space at the Brookville site allow for the storage of parts but will allow for the expansion of the product line. The parts storage area is twice the size of the current warehouse in Erie and includes an upper mezane as well as the main floor space that has two dock areas nearby where trucks can be loaded and unloaded as parts are moved.
In five years Woodrow says he sees the facility as double in size and double the employees. His vision goes along with that of the company as it kept expanding the size of the Brookville site from its original 35,000 square feet to its current 55,000 square feet.
The enormous buidling is “latest and greatest and there was no expense spared” in its construction, Woodrow noted.
When finished the Brookville site will have a show room with a truck on display, a parts department and a repair shop, with 21 bays. Through seven doors, they will be able to bring trucks into the shop and work on them three-trucks deep. Of those bays, 19 will be for repair work. There is also a steam bay as well as a wash bay for washing and detailing trucks.
He also pointed out a 10-ton crane that runs on a trolly system along I-beams the entire length of the shop area and within the crane itself, it can move down the length of each of the bays. Thus allowing the crane to be a valuable tool along each foot of the shop area. The crane will allow the techs to lift engines, truck bodies, cabs, whatever is needed, Woodrow said.
Another unique aspect to the building that he pointed out was the infloor heating of the cement pads leading into the bay area in the shop, the shop floor and of all the concrete surrounding the building.
Their local customer base goes from Brookville west to the Ohio state line, east to the Woodland exit on I80, and north to the New York line, except for Warren and Tionesta counties, which are in Erie’s territory. Woodrow says they are looking to draw customers from “coast to coast and border to border. This Interstate 80 as far as truck traffic goes is probably one of the busiest interstates in the whole country. We’re here to capitalize on it. We’re here to offer our customers our services.”
He noted that working with the Jefferson County Development Council on the facility has been a great partnership. “They’ve just been great,” he said.
Legacy Trucking has also partnered with the Jefferson County – DuBois Vocational Technical School in Reynoldsville.
“We’re heavily involved with that. They just finished up their first year with their deisel technology program which had a great, great student turnout. It’s their first year so it really hasn’t had the opportunity to bare any fruit for us but it will. The nice thing about it is – it’s just right down the road. It’s in Jefferson County and it’s getting a lot of interest from the Brookville students, Punxsutawney and DuBois and so forth (and Brockway).
“So that’s going to be our next go-to resource,” Woodrow said. Currently, “we do have a student from there on our co-op program. He’s entering his senior year. We’re please with the fact that as soon as he graduates high school he’ll have a full-time position with health care benefits.”
Woodrow said they are working closely with Jeff Tech and hoped to have another co-op student in by January of next year. “I always want a co-op student from that program on the floor here.”
With the project moving along, they plan to begin moving inventory from the current DuBois and Shippenville locations in late September or early October. Boyer noted, that they have about $600,000 of inventory to move to the new location. Woodrow, Boyer and Michael Sprague have a plan for moving eveything seamlessly and getting it set up in Brookville.
With the building on schedule for completion and plans in place to get moved in, there is another area that Woodrow is focusing on prior to the opening.
“One of the biggest challenges that we have is we need staffing,” he said.
Currently there are two smaller Legacy Truck Centers in the area – one in DuBois and one in Shippenville. Those centers will close and everything will be moved to the Brookville location.
While staff at those sites are being encouraged to come to the new location, Brookville is not convenient for everyone, he noted. For some the added travel time from their home doesn’t make it feasible. Woodrow noted that in DuBois a worker left because to work in Brookville would mean a 100 miles round trip each day.
He said they are in need of service technicians. “I would hire right now anywhere between 12 and 14 technicians immediately today if I could. These are career positions. It’s just a really great opportunity.”
He said they hope to hire enough staff to run two shifts – a day shift and a night shift. This will allow their customers to have access to parts after 5 p.m. or for truckers traveling at night who may break down a place for their truck to be serviced.
Customer service, Woodrow said, is what Legacy Trucking Inc. is built on. He noted that the managers all have cell phones and have provided after hours service to local customers when needed. With the new location, instead of a manager getting a phone call, the facility will be able to get that after hours call and be able to help the customer even quicker.
A career fair has been scheduled for Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Gold Eagle Conference Center, which is the former Cen-Clear Building at 275 W. Main Street. “We’re giving people the chance to come in and get to know us. If someone can’t make it they can go onto the Legacy website for to fill out an online application,” Woodrow said.
“Ride our wave with us. Grow with us. They had growth in mind when they built this place,” Woodrow said in a message to potential new hires.