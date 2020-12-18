CLARION — Since last March, concerns about the coronavirus’ spread have resulted in area schools implementing periods of remote learning and caused them to modify, if not cancel, various extracurricular activities. As a result, students have missed memory-making events traditionally part of the school experience, such as dances, concerts, and field trips.
At Clarion-Limestone High School a committee of parents, faculty, administrators, community members, and students came together to brainstorm ways of enhancing the current school experience and making memories during these atypical times. One of their first big undertakings is the inaugural C-L Community Holiday Tour of Lights, a vehicle caravan that will depart from the school’s parking lot on Tuesday (Dec. 22) at 7 p.m. to take in the decorations festooning various houses and businesses throughout the area.
Ann Jamison, the parent who thought up the idea, said, “I have a senior, I have a junior. They are missing out on big events, small events, you name it. It’s been a really rough year, every time you turn around it’s something new. The principal had the idea of having students decorate the school with Christmas lights. Now, because of the governor’s restrictions (prohibition on extracurricular activities), they aren’t allowed to do it.
“A light bulb just went off and I thought ‘Why don’t we go a step further and we’ll take the people to the lights.’ My family loves driving around looking at Christmas lights just for something to do every year. I said, ‘Let’s just try to plan something where we are all together, but yet apart, and have that sense of community.’”
Diana Detrick, a school support therapist helping Jamison organize the event, said, “Right now, more than anything, we need to feel connected. This is one way to remind students that despite not being in school we’re still here, the C-L community. We are still here and available. I’m pretty passionate about this. I’m excited about this.”
Since first announcing the event on the Clarion Limestone Education Association’s Facebook page a little over a week-and-a-half ago, 22 individuals have signed up to show their houses on the tour. Detrick has undertaken the task of formulating a map for the caravan’s route.
“If we follow the current map, it’ll be about 30-45 minutes. There’s 9 houses on the caravan route and 13 other ‘outliers’ that people can visit on their own. I would love to take the caravan to those (the outliers) but we have to be mindful of congestion and turnaround spots,” Detrick said.
“I’m hoping if we can get it out (the route), maybe even share a general idea of where the tour is going, people will participate and just throw some lights up because they know the C-L Tour of Lights’ caravan is coming by.”
Not only will the nine homes on the route be included, but the route also takes the caravan, which will be led by a school bus, through Strattanville, down Route 66 south of Clarion, and back up Forest Drive heading toward Corsica where known concentrations of lights and decorations are already in place.
Others in the school community have stepped up to help, with both Jamison and Detrick noting that Rachel McConnell, food services director, is excited about providing individual snack bags to participating children as available.
Jamison shared that her high school-aged children are looking forward to the Tour of Lights. “They think the idea of a caravan is pretty exciting. Who knows how many cars could be in this group, that in itself is a little bit exciting and interesting.”
Though originally conceived as a school-related activity, Jamison welcomes anyone to join, whether or not they are part of the C-L family. “This is meant to brighten everyone’s evening and holiday season. I don’t want people to feel they can’t join us if they don’t somehow have a connection to C-L. In my heart I think that this is a far reaching event and it will really, hopefully, catch everybody,” she said.
Mel Aaron, C-L High School principal, is in total agreement, saying, “It’s not just the high school students who are struggling, it’s their neighbors, it’s everybody they see. I think it’s good if we can do anything as a school to help the whole community feel better about where we live and who we are and just remember how great it is to be around here and in this community.”
Caravan line up begins at 6:30 p.m. with participants asked to enter through the faculty lot at the high school and loop around the back to form a single line. Those wishing to participate are also encouraged to follow the Clarion Limestone Education Association’s Facebook page to receive updates such as any weather-related changes.
C-L Community Tour of Lights
- From the C-L School, head toward Route 322.
- Turn left onto Route 322 and follow route to Strattanville.
- Follow Route 322 and turn right at Sheetz onto Waterworks Road (Hemlock Ridge Development)
- Turn right on Briar Hill Road (first right in Development), turn left onto Steepleview Drive then turn left onto Waterworks Road.
- At Route 322 (Sheetz), turn right and continue to stop light at intersection of Route 322 and 8th Avenue (University Korner convenience store).
- Turn left at stop light, and continue on Greenville Avenue/Pike (Route 66 South).
- Follow Route 66 South over the I-80 interchange, continue on Route 66 to Forest Drive (across from Country Acres Sheds).
- Turn left on Forest Drive, follow to the intersection of Lenwood Road (bottom of hill).
- Turn right on Lenwood Road (rural, non-lit roadway).
- Follow to intersection of Spruce Road, turn left on Spruce.
- Follow Spruce to the intersection of Aaron Road and turn left on Aaron Road.
- Following Aaron Road will bring you back to Forest Drive and continue right on Forest.
- At the stop sign, continue straight and this becomes Kahle Road. Do not continue on Forest Drive.
- Follow Kahle Road through intersection of C-L School Road. This becomes Burgoon Road.
- Continue on Burgoon Road to stop sign at Olean Trail and turn left.
- Continue on Olean Trail to Route 322. Turn right onto Route 322 and go into Corsica.
- The tour ends after viewing lights in Corsica.
There were many submissions that we could not include in this tour. We thank all of those who volunteered their homes for viewing and encourage everyone to view the lights at the locations not included in this tour. Of special interest is the musical light show at WRC Water Run off of South Fifth Avenue in Clarion (entrance beside Computer Support).