On May 31, Pastor J. Stephen Fair, of Faith United Church of Christ in Ridgway and St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Johnsonburg, will celebrate 40 years since his ordination as a pastor.
Fair was ordained on May 31, 1981, at First & St. Stephen’s United Church of Christ, Baltimore, Md., following his graduation from Lancaster Theological Seminary. He has spent the last 40 years pastoring churches in Maryland, Ohio and Illinois in addition to Pennsylvania.
A celebration reception will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Johnsonburg on June 6 from 1-4 p.m. The public is invited to attend and share memories of Fair’s ministry. Refreshments will be provided.
Originally from Baltimore, Md., Fair graduated from Towson University (in Baltimore) in 1978 and married the former Kathryn E. Barrans in 1980. Following his seminary graduation and ordination, he initially served as pastor of Byron United Church of Christ in Xenia, Ohio, from June 1, 1981, to November 30, 1984. He then moved back to Baltimore to serve United Evangelical United Church of Christ from December 1, 1984, to May 31, 1990.
Fair became a novice in the Order of Corpus Christi in 1987 and professed his final vows in the Order in 1988. He has been active in this religious order ever since.
Pastor Fair then served Trinity United Church of Christ in Lewistown, PA June 1, 1990-June 30, 1994, when he moved to Reading to serve Schwartzwald United Church of Christ July 1, 1994-June 30, 1996.
Fair served Belpre Congregational Church (United Church of Christ) in Belpre, Ohio, from September 1, 1996, to May 1, 1998. He then served the United Church of Christ of El Paso, Ill., from May 1998 to June 2003.
Fair moved to RIdgway in November 2003 to begin serving Faith United Church of Christ. He has been there ever since. He began serving St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church as pastor on June 1, 2005.
He has also been involved as the chaplain of the Johnsonburg Fire Department since 2009. He previously was a volunteer firefighter and chaplain in Lewistown, Pa., and Reading, Pa.
Fair also served on the board of directors of the Lutheran Home in Kane and was vice president and president of the Board of Directors.