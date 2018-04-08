The Roman Catholic Diocese of Erie has published a list of 34 priests and 17 lay people who are facing credible accusations of sexual abuse or inappropriate behavior.
Just over 17 percent of those on the list have local ties. For the full list of names, see the sidebar story.
It’s the first time the diocese has revealed the names of those accused of abuse. The list includes those credibly accused of sexually abusing minors or engaging in improper behavior with minors since 1944.
Denise J. (Geitner) Myers (Meyer), of Greensburg, is among those listed.
She was employed by the Elk County Catholic school system from 1991 to 2000, where she served as a business teacher and in several administrative roles before relocating to become the principal of Greensburg Central Catholic.
According to media reports, she was ultimately fired from that position in Greensburg after she allegedly admitted to violating state law and church policies, following an audit of the school’s finances.
Diocese of Erie spokeswoman Anne Marie Welsh told the Tribune-Review that incidents where Myers may have violated child-protection policies were not uncovered until after she left a job at Elk County Christian High School in 2001. The diocese declined to release the specific allegations against Myers.
“As you know, there is an ongoing statewide investigating grand jury reviewing these matters. According to the advice of its lawyers, the diocese cannot comment on the criminal culpability of any specific individual,” Welsh said.
Former priest and colleague James Faluszczak said in a statement to the Courier Express that the alleged abuse perpetrated by Geitner was ignored by the diocese when it was first reported.
“After I conducted an investigation in 2013 at his behest, in my capacity as Vice-President for Catholic Mission and Identity for the Elk County Catholic School System, I informed Bishop Persico, as well as Rev. Nicholas Rouch (Vicar for Education), Anne-Marie Welsh (Diocesan Spokesperson), and additional Erie diocesan school officials of clear evidence of sexual abuse of at least two students by a lay faculty member at Elk County Catholic High School within the diocese of Erie. That faculty member is Denise Myers, formerly Denise Meyer, nee Geitner,” Faluszczak wrote.
“The need for this investigation was suggested by education officials within the Diocese of Greensburg who believed problems taking place by the perpetrator in a new venue had begun within the confines of the Erie Diocese. A parallel investigation was taking place by law enforcement officials while I conducted my investigation. Upon reviewing the written results of my investigation, Bishop Persico, Rev. Rouch, Anne-Marie Welsh, and other diocesan officials who were privy to the situation instructed me not to share my findings with law enforcement.”
The late Fr. Giles L. Nealen, OSB also appears on the list. According to his obituary, he served as assistant pastor at Sacred Heart Parish in St. Marys (1951-54); assistant pastor at Queen of the World Parish, St. Marys (1968-71); and pastor at Sacred Heart Parish, St. Marys (1990-92).
Former Fr. Samuel B. Slocum, of Bradford, is listed as having been dismissed from the clergy. While the notice does not state the reasons for his dismissal, his legal problems are public.
According to a report from the Erie-Times News, he was convicted in 2012 of having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old boy while he was pastor at Our Mother of Perpetual Help in Lewis Run, south of Bradford.
Slocum was not accused of sexual abuse, but rather of continuing to contact the teen even after the boy’s mother told Slocum not to do so, according to media reports. A judge in McKean County sentenced Slocum to two years of probation.
Fr. Salvatore P. Luzzi, of Bradford, is also listed as being forbidden to function as a priest.
The late former Fr. William Presley was removed from the priesthood in July 2002 in connection with an allegation of improper sexual conduct with a 20-year-old male student at the University of Notre Dame, according to an Erie-Times News article published in 2003. He served in the 1960s as assistant Headmaster of Elk County Christian High School.
Fr. Stephen E. Jeselnick, a native of St. Marys and now of Colorado Springs, Colo., is listed as being forbidden to function as a priest. A story from the Meadville Tribune chronicles a 2005 lawsuit alleging that in 1980 Jeselnick made unwanted sexual advances to a young man.
Fr. Donald J. Cooper, who died in 2011, is also on the list as being forbidden to function as a priest. Following ordination in 1963, Cooper was assigned to the faculty of Bradford Central Christian High School while residing at St. Bernard Parish in Bradford. In 1975, he was named pastor of St. Charles Church, New Bethlehem. He additionally served as pastor of St. Joseph Church, Force, from 1989-2002 and Christ the King Church, Houtzdale and Holy Trinity Church, Ramey from 2002 until his retirement in 2005, according to his obituary.
The late Fr. Joseph W. Jerge, who had served at St. Callistus in Kane, is also listed as being forbidden to function as a priest.
The late Msgr. Daniel Martin is listed as being restricted from ministry. His abuses were reported during retirement/physical-health-leave and later, and after death, according to the release. In 1962, he was named pastor of St. Boniface parish in Kersey and headmaster of Elk County Christian, as the school was then called, serving there until 1970.
When contacted, Elk County Catholic School System President Sam MacDonald said the school is deeply committed to the safety and security of its students, faculty and staff.
“With regard to recent developments, the Diocese of Erie has revised its Policy for the Protection of Children and Youth. The revision calls for the publication of names of people who have been credibly named in past allegations of abuse. ECCSS supports Bishop Lawrence Persico’s revision to this policy and is committed to offering our assistance in any investigation, should officials seek it. Bishop Persico has said that the goal is to get to the truth, to protect children and to provide healing for victims. We join him in pursuit of that goal,” MacDonald said.
The diocese has said that it encourages anyone who has experienced sexual abuse or misconduct by a member of the clergy or any employee or volunteer of the church to contact law enforcement. To report abuse to the independent investigators retained by the Diocese of Erie, email ErieRCD@KLGates.com.
Additionally, victims or concerned individuals can report abuse to ChildLine, an outreach of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, by calling 800-932- 0313. The line is open 24/7, and callers may choose to remain anonymous.
Victims can also contact the diocese directly to report abuse at 814-451-1543. Counseling assistance is available for victims and/or their families through the diocesan victim assistance coordinator, Dr. Robert Nelsen, who can be reached at 814-451-1521.
