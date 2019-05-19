NEW BETHLEHEM — Hats, mittens, chemo caps, lap afghans for veterans – someone in an extended-care facility or social-services program in the region has benefited from the creations of a low-key group of knitters. Gathering around a table at the Redbank Valley Community Center on Tuesday mornings, they do not have a formal name for themselves.
Eight or 10 women show up with their sticks and string and set to work. There are no formal leaders, no minutes read, no need for Robert’s Rules of Order. They simply knit or crochet, teaching others who express a willingness to learn.
By default, Phyllis Howard, one of the group’s founders back in June 2014, served as something of a spokesperson on Tuesdays. Other members chimed in at will or merely concentrated on the tasks at hand.
“We all do a bit of charity knitting, as it is sometimes called,” Howard said. “One of our original efforts was through the Clarion County RSVP making hats and mittens for Head Start children.”
RSVP, short for Retired Service Volunteers Program, matches older adults, who may no longer be in the workforce, with community organizations requesting help in meeting the needs of their clients. It is one of three programs making up the Senior Corps in many counties, a formidable force of older volunteers.
Maxine Himes, a quietly industrious knitter, said she focuses her efforts on turning out shawls and lap afghans for wheelchair-bound veterans. Susie Wolfgong, Howard, Leslie Patton and a couple shyer members knit chemo caps for area hospital patients.
On Tuesday, Patton was working on one of the innumerable socks she is known for.
“I knit all my own socks now if I am not making something for someone else,” she said. “I can never find socks in a store that fit right.”
The yarn she was using was a gift from Howard, who had received it as a gift herself. Trading yarn, patterns, ideas and stories is a natural activity in the group.
“Sometimes we receive yarn from other crafters,” Howard said. “One of our group members who is not here today makes up a monthly Mary Maxim yarn order for her store and we add to it.”
Mary Maxim is a well-known mail-order and online supplier of affordable crafting materials. Other sources include Walmart and similar stores.
Knitted and crocheted items for service organizations are usually made from easy-care synthetics such as acrylic. When knitting for themselves, members feel freer to incorporate more natural fibers requiring careful handling.
Group members have been known to cross-train each other, with some crocheters learning to knit and then teaching knitters to crochet. One member on Tuesday was trudging through mastery of a circular loom, a device very similar to old-fashion spool knitting, while making a hat.
The knitters’ table, as similar groups are known across the nation, tends to meet most Tuesday mornings from 10 a.m. to noon, April through December, taking a short break after New Year’s. Even during the months when they do not have a regularly scheduled meeting, members often show up with their crafting materials out of habit.
“In the future, we would like to come up with a way to offer younger people a chance to learn how to knit or crochet,” Wolfgong said. “In some ways, these crafts are dying out around here. We want to pass them along.”