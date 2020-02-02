Firefighters called to blaze on Langville Road
Buy Now

Eight area fire companies responded to a fire call on Langville Road, Summerville, Thursday afternoon. Summerville Fire Chief Jacob Snyder said a big issue was sustained water with which to fight the fire and lead him to make a second call for assistance to get more tankers with water. The single-wide trailer is being called a total loss, but Snyder said the fire is currently being considered accidental.

 Josh Walzak

SUMMERVILLE — A 74-year-old man escaped serious injury Thursday when he was awaken by smoke in his home on Langville Road.

Summerville Volunteer Fire Chief Jacob Snyder said he got the call at 3:17 p.m. and by the time he arrived at 3:20 flames were already coming out the windows.

Finding a sustained source of water was a big issue for firefighters, Snyder noted, as there is only one dry fire hydrant in that area and it was not working. He put out a second call for mutual aid to get tankers to the scene.

A lesser issue was the number of volunteer firefighters responding because of the time of day. Snyder noted that the lack of volunteers all rural volunteer fire companies are facing is not new. Besides Summerville, seven fire companies responded to the fire, including Brookville, Pine Creek, Corsica, Ringgold, Hawthorn, Oliver and Knox Dale. Snyder said that brought approximately 20-25 firefighters on scene.

Snyder said the elderly man had fallen asleep and the smoke woke him up. He was the only person inside the single, wide trailer home.

Firefighters were on scene about four and a half hours, Snyder said, although they had the blaze pretty well contained within a half hour. While a determination has not been made as to the origin of the fire, he said it is thought to be accidental at this time. The home is being considered a total loss.

Snyder said the man is residing with neighbors currently.

The Red Cross PA Mountain Chapter, which services Jefferson County, was called and assisted with food, clothing and shelter.

Recommended for you

Tags